AP Top Stories April 1 A

RON HARRIS: This is "AP News Minute."

China, on Thursday, demanded that the US stop interfering in its internal affairs. The move comes after Secretary of State Antony Blinken reaffirmed a determination made last year by the Trump administration that Hong Kong is no longer autonomous.

Rebels fighting against Indian rule in Kashmir on Thursday fatally shot a policeman guarding the home of a local politician in India's ruling party, police said. Bharatiya Janata Party said the politician was unhurt, and condemned the brutal attack.

Faced with a surge in COVID-19 cases, parents and teachers in a Southern Paris suburb welcomed announcements that schools were to close on Friday and for three weeks. French President Emmanuel Macron said all children will get online teaching next week, then will go on vacation for two weeks.

And Pope Francis began holy Thursday in a series of Easter week events with the annual Chrism mass in St. Peter's Basilica. There, the Pope blessed the oil which will be used in the parishes of Rome throughout the year.

Ron Harris, Associated Press, with "AP News Minute."

