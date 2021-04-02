AP Top Stories April 2 A

Here's the latest for Friday April 2nd: A train partially derails in Taiwan; Anti-coup protesters marched through southern Myanmar; No Good Friday Mass at Notre Dame Cathedral; Lions get swan's eggs to mark the start of the Easter weekend. (April 2)

Video Transcript

[MUSIC PLAYING]

RON HARRIS: This is "AP News Minute." a train partially derailed in Eastern Taiwan on Friday after being hit by an unmanned vehicle that had rolled down a hill, killing 48 people. With the train still partly in a tunnel, survivors climbed out of windows and walked along the train's roof to reach safety.

Anti-coup protesters marched through Dawei in southern Myanmar on Friday, with many carrying flowers to fit in with the day's theme for demonstrations. Friday's protests were held after Myanmar's wireless broadband internet services were shut down by order of the military, local providers said.

There was no Good Friday mass at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris this, year as reconstruction work continued two years after a giant fire engulfed the building. Instead, the cathedral's Crown of Thorns was venerated by the cathedral's clergy at its new temporary liturgical hub at a nearby church.

And several lion cubs at a zoo in the eastern Netherlands were treated to swan's eggs to mark the start of the Easter holiday weekend. The five young animals at Royal Berger's Zoo in Arnhem were seen savoring the eggs on Good Friday, whereas one adult lion seemed to prefer a juicy piece of meat. Ron Harris, Associated Press, with "AP News Minute."

Recommended Stories

  • US employers add 916,000 jobs in March

    America's employers unleashed a burst of hiring in March, adding 916,000 jobs in a sign of a sustained recovery. (April 2)

  • Taiwan train crash: 36 feared dead as rescuers struggle to reach crushed carriages

    A train derailed in a tunnel in eastern Taiwan on Friday after apparently hitting a truck, and dozens of people are feared dead and more than 61 injured, as rescuers struggled to reach crushed carriages, the fire department said. In their latest rescue operation update, police said 36 passengers were classified as "out of hospital cardiac arrest" - a term for someone showing no signs of life. The statement said 72 people were still trapped inside train carriages while 61 passengers had been sent to hospital. The train, travelling to Taitung, came off the rails in a tunnel just north of Hualien causing some carriages to hit the wall of the tunnel, the fire department said in a statement.

  • Are Dining Room Tables a Thing of the Past?

    Say it isn't so!

  • US looks to keep critical sectors safe from cyberattacks

    A top Biden administration official says the government is undertaking a new effort to help electric utilities, water districts and other critical industries protect against potentially damaging cyberattacks. “Our aim is to ensure that control systems serving 50,000 or more Americans have the core technology to detect and block malicious cyber activity," Anne Neuberger, deputy national security adviser, said in an interview with The Associated Press on Thursday. The public-private partnership reflects the administration's concerns about the vulnerability of vital systems, including the electric grid and water treatment plants, to hacks that could cause catastrophic consequences to American life.

  • Chicago Fire: One Crazy Shift

    A series of suspicious fires sends 51 on a search for the cause. Casey continues down a troubling path. Mouch is looking to make his long-awaited dream come true.

  • Cat Gives Owner Massage

    Four paws are better than none

  • Africa's week in pictures: 26 March-1 April 2021

    A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent.

  • Good Friday begins a warming trend into Easter weekend

    Friday will cool at the start, then end mostly sunny and mild. Rain is looking more likely Easter Sunday.

  • The Duke is leaving 'Bridgerton,' but book fans aren't surprised

    Simon Basset, played by Regé-Jean Page, rarely shows up in the subsequent Julia Quinn novels, which focus on the other Bridgerton siblings.

  • Hunter Biden opens up about an emotional drug intervention by his father during the 2020 presidential campaign

    President Joe Biden's son told "CBS This Morning" about a teary embrace that took place while he was struggling with crack cocaine addiction.

  • Florida’s data on unemployment claims is such a mess that state auditors can’t rely on it, report says

    Florida’s data on unemployment claims is such a mess that state auditors can’t rely on it to verify how much the state has paid out in jobless benefits during the pandemic, according to a report released Thursday.

  • Child among four dead in California office building shooting

    Police said there was "a business and personal relationship between the suspect and the victims"

  • Wendle's 3-run HR in 9th rallies Rays over Marlins 6-4

    Joey Wendle hit a three-run homer, highlighting a four-run rally in the ninth inning that sent the Tampa Bay Rays over the Miami Marlins 6-4 Friday night. Wendle’s one-out shot off closer Anthony Bass (0-1) landed in the upper deck in right field and erased a 4-2 deficit. Manuel Margot then tripled and scored on Francisco Mejia’s sacrifice fly.

  • MLB pulls All-Star Game from Georgia over voting law

    Major League Baseball will be moving its 2021 draft and All-Star Game out of Georgia in protest over the state's new voter restrictions.The removal of the lucrative All-Star Game marks one of the most significant and high-profile gestures yet in response to the restrictions, which added ID requirements for absentee ballots, shortened early voting periods for runoffs, and made it a crime to offer food and water to voters waiting in line.Atlanta-based Coca-Cola and Delta Air Lines also joined a bid by U.S. companies on Wednesday to challenge the restrictions.In a statement, MLB Commissioner Robert Manfred said the decision to pull its Atlanta events in light of the new law would quote "demonstrate our values as a sport," and that the organization "fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box."The law, signed by Georgia's Republican Governor Brian Kemp, faces challenges from civil rights groups and critics who say it aims to suppress Black and other minority voters.In a statement, Kemp said MLB's leadership had "caved to fear, political opportunism, and liberal lies," later telling Fox News quote: "They're going to come after your ballgame. They're going to boycott your business if you don't agree with their way of life. We are not backing down."Meanwhile the Atlanta Braves, who were set to host the All-Star Game, said they would quote "continue to stress the importance of equal voting opportunities," adding that "Unfortunately, businesses, employees, and fans in Georgia are the victims of this decision."California's Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom later offered to host the All-Star Game, writing on Twitter quote: "In California we actually work to expand voter access -- not prevent it."

  • Police officer killed and suspect shot dead after vehicle attack at US Capitol

    The driver hit the barricade, "exited the car with a knife in hand," and "lunged" at officers before one of them opened fire, Capitol Police said.

  • Wrestling is an Olympic sport; breakdancing will be an Olympic stunt | Opinion

    The U.S. trials for wrestling, one of the Games’ original events, are underway in Fort Worth, but some unnecessary “sports” are about to be added.

  • Clippers rally from 18 points down, but let Nuggets pull away

    The Clippers rallied in the second half but allowed the Denver Nuggets take charge in the 101-94 loss on Thursday at Staples Center.

  • Biden's infrastructure plan should supercharge growth over the long term, Dallas Fed president says

    Where Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus provided a short-term boost, infrastructure spending serves as a permanent investment in the economy, he said.

  • 'Heartbreak city!': With UCLA-Gonzaga on tap, Adam Morrison's tears feel fresh again

    UCLA's stars in the classic 2006 NCAA upset of Gonzaga had no idea the game would go down in history as the Adam Morrison Crying Game.

  • Disney World guest who was handcuffed for refusing a COVID-19 temperature check told sheriffs he had spent too much money at the resort to be arrested

    Kelly Sills claimed that he'd spent $15,000 and was a Disney stockholder after arrest for refusing to follow the resort's COVID-19 rules.