AP Top Stories April 2 A

Here's the latest for Friday April 2nd: A train partially derails in Taiwan; Anti-coup protesters marched through southern Myanmar; No Good Friday Mass at Notre Dame Cathedral; Lions get swan's eggs to mark the start of the Easter weekend. (April 2)

Video Transcript

[MUSIC PLAYING]

RON HARRIS: This is "AP News Minute." a train partially derailed in Eastern Taiwan on Friday after being hit by an unmanned vehicle that had rolled down a hill, killing 48 people. With the train still partly in a tunnel, survivors climbed out of windows and walked along the train's roof to reach safety.

Anti-coup protesters marched through Dawei in southern Myanmar on Friday, with many carrying flowers to fit in with the day's theme for demonstrations. Friday's protests were held after Myanmar's wireless broadband internet services were shut down by order of the military, local providers said.

There was no Good Friday mass at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris this, year as reconstruction work continued two years after a giant fire engulfed the building. Instead, the cathedral's Crown of Thorns was venerated by the cathedral's clergy at its new temporary liturgical hub at a nearby church.

And several lion cubs at a zoo in the eastern Netherlands were treated to swan's eggs to mark the start of the Easter holiday weekend. The five young animals at Royal Berger's Zoo in Arnhem were seen savoring the eggs on Good Friday, whereas one adult lion seemed to prefer a juicy piece of meat. Ron Harris, Associated Press, with "AP News Minute."