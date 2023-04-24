AP Top Stories April 24 2023

Reuters Videos

STORY: According to the local Anaheim, California fire department, no one was injured during the incident, although six workers were treated for smoke inhalation. The fire was eventually extinguished, the cause of which is still under investigation.Spectators and cast members of the show were “safely evacuated," according to a statement released by Disneyland Park authorities. In eyewitness footage shared on social media, however, calm spectators were clearly awed by the blazing dragon.The "Fantasmic" show has been a staple at the Anaheim, California theme park since the early 90's. According to local media reports, the dragon that caught fire was Maleficent, the villain of the show.