AP Top Stories August 16 P

Reuters
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration said on Tuesday about 20 models https://afdc.energy.gov/laws/inflation-reduction-act will still qualify for electric vehicle tax credits of up to $7,500 through the end of 2022 under legislation signed by President Joe Biden. The law Biden signed Tuesday immediately ends credits for about 70% of the 72 models that were previously eligible, said the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, an industry trade group. The currently eligible vehicles are 2022 model year EV or plug-in hybrid electric versions of the Audi Q5, BMW X5, Ford Mach-E, Ford F-150, Ford Escape, Chrysler Pacifica, Jeep Grand Cherokee, BMW 3-Series, Lincoln Aviator, Lincoln Corsair, Lucid Air, Nissan Leaf, Volvo S60 and Rivian EDV, R1S and R1T.