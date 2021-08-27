AP Top Stories August 27 P

Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. warship and a U.S. Coast Guard cutter sailed through the Taiwan Strait on Friday, the latest in what Washington calls routine operations through the sensitive waterway that separates Taiwan from China, which claims the self-ruled island. The passage comes amid a spike in military tensions in the past two years between Taiwan and China, and follows Chinese assault drills https://www.reuters.com/world/china/china-says-military-drills-near-taiwan-were-response-provocations-2021-08-17 last week, with warships and fighter jets exercising off the island's southwest and southeast. The Kidd, an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, accompanied by the Coast Guard cutter Munro, transited "through international waters in accordance with international law," the U.S. Navy said in a statement.