AP Top Stories August 27 P
Here’s the latest for Friday, August 27: Heightened security as evacuations continue from Kabul airport; Biden meets new Israeli PM; Fed to dial back ultra-low interest rates; Brawl in the Armenian parliament.
Bill Clark/GettyOn Tuesday, Rep. Peter Meijer secretly flew to Afghanistan and viewed the chaos of the evacuation at Hamid Kharzi Airport firsthand. On Friday, he found himself grappling with the deaths of 13 service members who guarded the very gates he observed.Now, the freshman Republican said, the officials responsible for putting troops in what he called an “impossible position” should step down, though he declined to name names just yet.“If they don’t have the sense of honor to frankly res
Sen. Ben Sasse took part in a lengthy interview on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Thursday, but it didn’t sit well with viewers. “Ben Sasse on Morning Joe,” complained one about the Nebraska Republican’s appearance on a show that has consistently taken swipes at top Republican elected officials. “I just can’t with this s—. The hypocrisy is mind blowing.” The criticism of Sasse’s appearance came not from the political elite and blue checks of Twitter, but from average MSNBC viewers, who shot off tweets
The former president also claimed he'd “knocked out 100% of the ISIS caliphate."
South Florida’s Republicans in Washington aren’t getting behind Gov. Ron DeSantis’ fight against local mask mandates in schools.
It's up to the Biden administration to determine whether executive privilege protects the records requested by the House select committee.
U.S. reportedly gave Taliban the names of Americans and Afghan allies: 'Appalling and shocking'
In this article, we discuss the 25 most corrupt countries in the world. You can skip our detailed analysis on corruption around the globe, and go directly to the 5 Most Corrupt Countries in the World. Corruption refers to the act of misuse of authority for personal gain. It encompasses a broad range of actions, […]
Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily BeastSeveral days before Breitbart News ran a story alleging a sexual affair between Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell and a Chinese spy, the congressman’s top aide received an unusual email from a fellow Hill staffer.It was Buckley Carlson, a communications director for up-and-coming Republican Rep. Jim Banks and son of Tucker Carlson, arguably the most powerful person in right-wing media and one of Swalwell’s biggest antagonists.According to Swalwell co
Donald Trump Jr. had some strong feelings after President Joe Biden’s Thursday remarks on the Kabul airport bombing in Afghanistan, and his comments are evoking more sympathy than he’d probably hoped. Biden spoke at the White House on Thursday evening in wake of the news that explosions at Hamid Karzai International Airport had killed at […]
If Republicans take back the majority in the House, Banks said there should be consequences for the lawmakers on the special committee.
"That's a prescription for Democratic attack ads that would be fatal to someone's credibility," Bolton told Politico.
"You come in here with a political agenda, and you spread misinformation, and I just think you should stop," Gov. J.B. Pritzker told Amy Jacobson.
The judge wrote that Republican Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin “would stop at nothing, no matter how misguided, to shield public records from the public.”
Florida school districts can legally require their students to wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19, a judge ruled Friday, saying Gov. Ron DeSantis overstepped his authority when he issued an executive order banning such mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John C. Cooper agreed with a group of parents who claimed in a lawsuit that DeSantis' order is unconstitutional and cannot be enforced. The governor's order gave parents the sole right to decide if their child wears a mask at school.
Just three weeks after Biden issued a 60-day ban on evictions covering most of the US, the Supreme Court voted to overturn it.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. warship and a U.S. Coast Guard cutter sailed through the Taiwan Strait on Friday, the latest in what Washington calls routine operations through the sensitive waterway that separates Taiwan from China, which claims the self-ruled island. The passage comes amid a spike in military tensions in the past two years between Taiwan and China, and follows Chinese assault drills https://www.reuters.com/world/china/china-says-military-drills-near-taiwan-were-response-provocations-2021-08-17 last week, with warships and fighter jets exercising off the island's southwest and southeast. The Kidd, an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, accompanied by the Coast Guard cutter Munro, transited "through international waters in accordance with international law," the U.S. Navy said in a statement.
Pete Marovich/GettyIt was the personally signed $25,000 check that landed then-presidential candidate Donald Trump in hot water—the check that sparked accusations that he had bribed Florida’s top prosecutor, Pam Bondi, with funds from his charity.Much has been written about the suspicious timing of Trump’s 2013 gift to the Florida attorney general’s political campaign. But contrary to previous claims from Trump’s presidential campaign and company executives, new records acquired by The Daily Bea
The Taliban is 'embarrassed heavily' by ISIS-K attack, 'overwhelmed,' girding for civil war, terrorism experts say
BEIRUT (Reuters) -Lebanon is heading towards complete collapse unless action is taken to remedy the crisis caused by its financial meltdown, Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdul Latif Derian, the state's most senior Sunni Muslim cleric, warned on Friday. The economic collapse that began in 2019 has plumbed new depths this month, leading to fuel shortages that have crippled even essential services and causing numerous security incidents involving scrambles for gasoline. The head of one of the main security agencies, Major General Abbas Ibrahim, ordered his officers to stand firm in the face of the crisis, saying it could be protracted and warning of the chaos that would ensue if the state collapsed.
(Bloomberg) -- Chinese regulators are seeking to implement far-reaching rules about the algorithms technology companies use to recommend videos and other content, claiming authority over internet services that governments like the U.S. have struggled to regulate.The Cyberspace Administration of China unveiled a 30-point draft proposal for “algorithm recommendation management regulations” that would directly affect companies including ByteDance Ltd., Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Kuaishou Technology.