AP Top Stories August 29 A

GeekWire

More than 100,000 people are expected to overwhelm Florida’s Space Coast on Monday morning to watch NASA’s most powerful rocket lift off on a history-making Artemis 1 mission to the moon and beyond — but if you can’t make it in person, watching the launch online may well be the next best thing. NASA’s Space Launch System rocket is scheduled to blast off from Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Complex 39B at 8:33 a.m. ET (5:33 a.m. PT) Monday, at the start of a two-hour launch window. Forecasters say