AP Top Stories August 29 A

Here's the latest for Monday August 29th: UN experts going to nuclear plant in Ukraine; NASA counts down moon rocket mission; NFL Washington Commanders player shot; Jackson, Mississippi prepares for floods.
Following the Bears' Week 3 preseason win, here's a look at which roster-bubble players impressed and disappointed vs. Browns.
Oat and soy milk have become ubiquitous as people swap dairy for a plant-based diet.
Nebraska fans at Dublin's Aviva Stadium may have watched the Cornhuskers faceplant again, but they at least got some free beer.
"No better way to celebrate my momma," Sydney Sweeney wrote on Instagram, sharing photos and videos of the surprise hoedown she threw for her mother's 60th birthday
"Colin and I welcomed our amazing baby to the world a few weeks ago," the radio personality shared via Instagram on Sunday alongside a picture of her trio family
California Rep. Mike Garcia and others defending former President Trump by drawing analogies to Hitler cheapen history and violate the true victims.
Nebraska football hasn't been the same since Colorado beat the Huskers 62-36
The quotes from Nebraska coaches and players after the Northwestern loss reflect many of the traits Clay Helton displayed at USC, which drove fans up a wall.
In this article, we will take a look at the 20 worst cities in America. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of these American cities, and go directly to the 5 Worst Cities in America. Today 55 % of the world population (4.2 billion) live in cities. This pattern is likely to persist. Nearly 7 […]
An excavation in Romania discovered a woman's Copper Age grave, which included 169 gold rings, 800 bone beads, and an ornate copper bracelet.
NASA will launch the Artemis I uncrewed flight test Monday morning.
More than 100,000 people are expected to overwhelm Florida’s Space Coast on Monday morning to watch NASA’s most powerful rocket lift off on a history-making Artemis 1 mission to the moon and beyond — but if you can’t make it in person, watching the launch online may well be the next best thing. NASA’s Space Launch System rocket is scheduled to blast off from Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Complex 39B at 8:33 a.m. ET (5:33 a.m. PT) Monday, at the start of a two-hour launch window. Forecasters say
A man in Portugal stumbled upon fossil fragments while working in his yard. They may belong to the largest dinosaur remains ever discovered in Europe.
NASA’s Space Launch System rocket, set for its first flight early Monday, is a behemoth. And when it lifts off from Florida, it's going to be loud.
Because Webb looks at the universe in infrared, it will miss celestial objects in the visible and ultraviolet light that Hubble can see.
SpaceX held out Saturday night for poor weather to clear to launch a Falcon 9 Starlink mission from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.
The FAA Space Operations Office, known as Space Ops, specializes in integrating space operations into the national airspace system.
A fuel leak interrupted NASA's launch countdown for its new moon rocket early Monday, reappearing in the same place that saw seepage during a dress rehearsal back in the spring. Weather also delayed filling the rocket with fuel. (Aug. 29)
China and Russia have developed cruise missiles that theoretically can travel at Mach 9 while at a low altitude.