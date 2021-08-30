AP Top Stories August 30 A
Here's the latest for Monday August 30th: Hurricane Ida knocks out power in New Orleans; Rocket attack in Afghanistan; Afghanistan airlift continues; Wildfire in California approaching Lake Tahoe Basin.
NBC weatherman Al Roker gave viewers a fright Sunday morning when he delivered the Hurricane Ida forecast while getting lashed by waves from the approaching storm.
Robert Ray was blown off screen immediately after stepping into the wind and had to fight his way back to safety.
Video and photos showed the impact of 150 mph winds and what officials called a 'catastrophic' storm surge.
The raging Caldor fire was within striking distance of the historic lodge tucked along Highway 50 on Saturday.
The Asian giant hornet nest was discovered about 400 metres from the U.S-Canada border, stateside officials say.
“Today’s been a rough day and there’s no bones about it," said Jeff Marsoleis, forest supervisor for El Dorado National Forest. A few days ago, he thought crews could halt the Caldor Fire's eastern progress, but “today it let loose." Flames churned through mountains just a few miles southwest of the Tahoe Basin, where thick smoke sent tourists packing at a time when summer vacations would usually be in full swing ahead of the Labor Day weekend.
Although Hurricane Katrina also reversed the flow of the Mississippi River, the phenomenon is extremely uncommon.
On a whale-watching tour off Cape Cod, Massachusetts, stunned tourists witnessed the great white sharks ripping chunks from the humpback's carcass.
(Bloomberg) -- Tourists stranded in New Orleans by the approach of a monster hurricane gathered for Roman Catholic Mass at the oldest cathedral in the U.S. as the first gales began to lash the city.Archbishop Gregory M. Aymond led a special prayer at 9 a.m. Mass for the protection of the people of Louisiana and cited a passage from the Gospel of Mark where Jesus, in a boat with his disciples on the Sea of Galilee, commanded a raging storm to cease. The 11 o’clock Mass was canceled.“Jesus was in
On the front lines of battle to keep Caldor fire from hitting Lake Tahoe
The fire ignited on Saturday afternoon in San Diego County. California wildfires have burned nearly 1.7 million acres since the start of 2021.
The eye of dangerous storm Hurricane Ida has now reached land on the southeastern coast of Louisiana, near Port Fourchon. “Within the past hour, sustained winds of 43 mph and a gust to 67 mph were reported at Lakefront Airport in New Orleans. A NOAA National Ocean Service tide gauge in Shell Beach, Louisiana, recently […]
Severe storm and flash flooding moves through Tucson.
Deadly Hurricane Ida was bringing heavy rains, "dangerous" flash flooding, storm surge and extreme winds as it moved northward across southeastern Louisiana on Monday morning.The latest: Ida weakened to a Category 2 storm late Sunday, but it remained a threat. The National Weather Service declared flash flood emergencies for several Louisiana regions overnight — including LaPlace, in the New Orleans metropolitan area, where the NWS received "multiple reports of significant flooding" late Sunday.
Video posted to Twitter showed a large section of the Lady of the Sea hospital roof peeling off as Ida's winds whipped through Galliano, Louisiana.
Improved weather near Lake Tahoe lets fire crews make progress in containing the Caldor fire
California’s Caldor Fire grew to over 145,000 acres in the early hours of August 28 with a series of mandatory evacuation orders in place, officials said.Footage shot by Craig Philpott at Strawberry, south of Lake Tahoe along Highway 50, shows the amount of smoke in the air in the region.Officials have said the Caldor Fire is currently 19 per cent contained and estimate its containment date to be September 8.Cal Fire said on August 27 “the fire remained most active throughout the day on the Northeast area along Highway 50 and in the area of Sierra Springs on the Western side of the incident”. Credit: Craig Philpott via Storyful
The Caldor Fire churned through mountains just southwest of the Tahoe Basin, cloaking much of the area in toxic smoke and sending tourists packing at a time when summer vacations would be in full swing ahead of the Labor Day weekend. A favorable turn in weather Saturday afternoon allowed firefighters to make progress and increase containment of the Caldor Fire to 19%, up from 12% the day before, said Capt. Stephen Horner, a Cal Fire spokesman for the Caldor Fire.
In the past two years, hurricanes have been brewing, strengthening and hitting the United States at a record pace, and Ida will likely go down as one of the nastiest of a dangerous bunch. While not quite record-setting, Ida is among some of strongest and fastest intensifying storms in more than 150 years of hurricane records. When it hit Louisiana on Sunday as a Category 4 storm with 150 mph (241 kph) winds, Ida tied for fifth “with a whole bunch of other notorious storms,” for highest wind speed when making landfall in the United States, said Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach.