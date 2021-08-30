AP Top Stories August 30 A

Storyful

California’s Caldor Fire grew to over 145,000 acres in the early hours of August 28 with a series of mandatory evacuation orders in place, officials said.Footage shot by Craig Philpott at Strawberry, south of Lake Tahoe along Highway 50, shows the amount of smoke in the air in the region.Officials have said the Caldor Fire is currently 19 per cent contained and estimate its containment date to be September 8.Cal Fire said on August 27 “the fire remained most active throughout the day on the Northeast area along Highway 50 and in the area of Sierra Springs on the Western side of the incident”. Credit: Craig Philpott via Storyful