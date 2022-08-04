AP Top Stories August 4 A
Here's the latest for Thursday, August 4: Pelosi lands in Japan; Basketball star Griner sentenced to 9 years in Russian prison; volcano erupts in Iceland; Buzz Lightyear stamps debut. (Aug. 4)
BTS might be able to perform when its members are ordered to serve in South Korea's mandatory military order.
The NFL is appealing Browns quarterback Deshaun Watsons six-game suspension handed down by a judge earlier this week.
U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner was convicted Thursday in Russia of drug possession and sentenced to nine years in prison.
Of all the popular baking and comfort food trends that emerged during the pandemic, from-scratch cinnamon rolls are always a slam dunk. The puff pastry rolls in this recipe video are sweeter than sourdough, more gratifying than banana bread, and they pair perfectly with whipped Dalgona coffee.
A judge in Russia has convicted and sentenced American basketball star Brittney Griner to nine years in prison for drug possession and smuggling.
The shrug is a classic bodybuilding exercise that targets your traps, but MH experts say it's ineffective. Here are three alternative moves for your workouts.
Walking in the morning has many health benefits, both physically and mentally. Discover the many benefits of adding a morning walk to your daily routine here.
Katharine McPhee gave off major vacay vibes as she visited Canada with husband David Foster. The singer/actress, 36, documented all the fun in an Instagram Reels video set to the tune of the upbeat, newly-released track "Energy" by Beyoncé. As the montage began—put together with nothing less than ...
The NFL is seeking an indefinite suspension of at least one year plus a fine in appealing a disciplinary officer’s decision to suspend Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson for six games for violating the league's personal conduct policy, a person familiar with the filing told The Associated Press. The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because the matter isn't public knowledge, also said Watson would be required to undergo treatment before he could be reinstated. The NFL's appeal gives Commissioner Roger Goodell or someone he designates authority to impose a stiffer penalty.
Botswana 19-year-old Letsile Tebogo drew comparisons to a young Usain Bolt for not only breaking a world junior sprint record, but also how he did it
"I graduated from that gym in 1969, I could tell you where I was sitting," the listing agent Roy Wilson told Insider.
During her Aug. 4 appearance in a Russian court, Brittney Griner became emotional as she explained why she entered a guilty plea in her drug smuggling case.
EVGENIA NOVOZHENINAA Russian court has found WNBA star Brittney Griner guilty on drug smuggling charges and sentenced her to nine years in prison.The verdict came down shortly after prosecutors demanded she be sentenced to nine years and six months behind bars, just six months shy of the maximum punishment provided for by Russian law. The decision was swiftly condemned by U.S. President Joe Biden, who called it “unacceptable” and demanded her immediate release in a statement. The WNBA and NBA al
In an appearance on ESPN's "NBA Today," Robertson was interviewed by host Malika Andrews on the life of Bill Russell.
It was in his luggage at the airport.
"Simply no better feeling than doing what I love to do with who I love!" the four-time NBA champ and proud dad wrote on Instagram Tuesday
Paige Bueckers missed most of last season with a leg injury.
“Stay faithful, Paige.”
A new mock trade has the Philadelphia 76ers moving Tobias Harris to the Utah Jazz in a deal.
Kurt Couvion takes over as Houston boys basketball coach after former NBA star Mike Miller leads the Mustangs to a TSSAA state title one season ago.