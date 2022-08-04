AP Top Stories August 4 A

Associated Press

The NFL is seeking an indefinite suspension of at least one year plus a fine in appealing a disciplinary officer’s decision to suspend Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson for six games for violating the league's personal conduct policy, a person familiar with the filing told The Associated Press. The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because the matter isn't public knowledge, also said Watson would be required to undergo treatment before he could be reinstated. The NFL's appeal gives Commissioner Roger Goodell or someone he designates authority to impose a stiffer penalty.