AP Top Stories December 1 A

Quartz

A growing number of Indians are renouncing their passports, and it’s the opposite of what prime minister Narendra Modi set out to achieve. More than 600,000 of them changed their citizenship between 2017 and 2021, Nityananda Rai, the country’s junior home minister, told the Lok Sabha of parliament yesterday (Nov. 30). India does not offer dual citizenship yet, and people seeking citizenship in other countries must give up their Indian passport as per law.