AP Top Stories December 10 A

Here's the latest for Friday December 10th: Court rejects Trump's bid to block documents; US General says US troops in Iraq will stay at current levels; Starbucks coffee shop in Buffalo votes to unionize; Former NFL star Demaryius Thomas dies at age 33.

