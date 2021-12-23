AP Top Stories December 23 P
Here’s the latest for Wednesday, Dec. 23: Officer convicted of manslaughter in Daunte Wright death; ‘Unabomber’ goes to prison hospital; Houston-area refinery fire; Officers rescue babies from tornado.
A Minneapolis jury reached an "outcome" in the trial of Kim Potter, a former police officer charged with fatally shooting Daunte Wright, a Black motorist.
The Los Angeles Police Department announced that two people have died after responding to a call at a North Hollywood department store Thursday. Among the dead include a suspect whom officers shot after LAPD says officers witnessed him assaulting someone else.
The judge ordered Brent Brown be held without bail in the case of Madelyn Allen, who prosecutors said was found in his basement covered in coal dust.
While millions have signed a petition urging clemency for the trucker in a deadly Interstate 70 crash, one victim in the case is speaking out on what she thinks should happen.
Valley News Live via YouTubeWhen relatives hadn’t heard from the seven members of the Hernandez family for a few days, they asked authorities in Minnesota do a wellness check on Saturday night.What police discovered shocked the community of Moorhead, a small city on the North Dakota border, to the core: all seven family members, ranging in age from 37 to 7, were lying dead in their beds in the duplex home.“I went to the floor above and I entered into the room and all the family was together,” Er
The former Minnesota police officer was handcuffed and taken into custody, where she's set to be held without bail until sentencing early next year.
In the wintertime, the road outside of Rawnak Jahan’s home in Queens, New York, is often covered in ice and snow.
Andrew Hintt and his two sons, Benjamin, 7; and Sebastian, 5, were found deceased Sunday inside of his residence. Police said all three has been shot.
"She is somebody who we can count on to tell the truth," David Boies, the attorney representing Virginia Roberts Giuffre, told The Daily Beast.
A former Boston College student who prosecutors say drove her boyfriend to take his own life with thousands of text messages pleaded guilty Thursday to involuntary manslaughter. Under terms of a plea deal, Inyoung You, 23, received a 2 1/2 year suspended jail sentence and 10 years of probation and was barred by a judge in Suffolk Superior Court from profiting from her case in any way. The sentence means You can avoid time behind bars if she adheres to all the terms of her probation, which includes continued mental health treatment and community service.
The Hellcats remain red hot with criminals…
Violence erupts in the Valley of Juárez while Mexican authorities search for missing migrants in the border desert.
A screenshot of a CNN graphic shows Canada's Justin Trudeau as a passenger on Jeffrey Epstein's plane. The original graphic didn't show Trudeau.
Ted Kaczynski, commonly known as the "Unabomber" for terrorizing people with homemade bombs, has been transferred to a federal prison medical facility, according to The Washington Post.Kaczynski, who killed three people with homemade bombs and injured nearly two dozen others over a span of 17 years, was transferred on Dec. 14 to FMC Butner, a North Carolina federal medical center. The center is known for treating prisoners who are suffering from...
A woman who attacked a flight attendant on a San Diego-bound plane pleaded guilty to federal charges stemming from the incident.
Our readers share their opinions on a variety of topics
Tennessee parents recently were handed fliers outside their kids' schools listing conspiracy theories on the lesson plan, including cannibalism.
This disgusting program allowed the Ford Motor Company a hand in everything from their employees' love lives to the cleanliness of their homes.
A man and woman who were caught on surveillance video abandoning a dog and her 11 puppies have turned themselves in to the Walton County Sheriff's Office.
Lili and her big brother Archie Harrison shine on the family's new Christmas card