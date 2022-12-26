AP Top Stories December 26 A
Here's the latest for Monday December 26th: Much of US in deep freeze; More than three feet of snow shuts down Buffalo; Putin says he's ready for negotiations; Busloads of migrants dropped off near VP Harris' home.
Tens of thousands of migrants who fled violence and poverty in their home countries are spending Christmas in crowded shelters or on the streets of Mexican border towns. (Dec. 25) AP video by Lekan Oyekanmi
WATCH: Very Cold Christmas Eve
Three buses of recent migrant families arrived from Texas near the home of Vice President Kamala Harris in record-setting cold on Christmas Eve. (Dec. 26)
Another pharmaceutical company is recalling a blood pressure medication that could increase the risk of cancer if taken in large amounts.
There will undoubtedly be some family squabbles at Christmas gatherings around the country on Sunday and the Broncos had one in the third quarter of their game against the Rams. After Russell Wilson was sacked on back-to-back plays to end a drive, backup quarterback Brett Rypien and the team’s offensive line exchanged words on the [more]
The former president was full of humbug in his Christmas Eve Truth Social rant.
Oday Aboushi and Randy Gregory got into it on the field after the Rams-Broncos game, each throwing a punch at the other
The Warriors were called for six technical fouls Sunday against the Grizzlies, and that ultimately led to Jordan Poole's ejection in the fourth quarter.
After a van carrying 10 tourists from South Korea got stuck in the snow near Buffalo, New York, a kindhearted neighbor offered to host the visitors.
At around 1:45 p.m. near Route 66 and Ponderosa Parkway, a car was partially stopped on the railroad tracks as the railroad crossing arms came down. The people inside the car saw the train headed toward them and rain from the car.
When the Republican leader called the omnibus bill “one of the most shameful acts” he's seen in the House, Pelosi asked if he was forgetting something.
On Sunday, Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, joined their parents Prince William and Kate Middleton for the royal family's iconic walk to St. Mary Magdalene Church near Sandringham House, where the late Queen Elizabeth traditionally spent Christmas. The morning march, held for the first time since 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic, was extra special because Prince Louis made his debut!
Whether or not the King agonised over a potential mention of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in his historic, first Christmas broadcast, we will never know.
Dave Shovein examines the Blue Jays acquisition of Daulton Varsho, the latest on Carlos Correa and so much more in Monday's Offseason Lowdown. (Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports)
"So many men had secret families or affairs and lived double lives for years...until lockdowns started. They had used the guise of lengthy 'business trips' for years, and now that everyone had to work from home, the jig was up."View Entire Post ›
Was this a dirty play by Mac Jones?
"It's absolute mayhem."View Entire Post ›
Gergely Dudás' Christmas seek-and-find puzzles are here, and this fun brainteaser isn't exactly easy. See if you find the sheep hidden among the Santa Clauses.
Rep. Clay Higgins (R-La.) is among the scores of House Republicans who have criticized the $1.7 trillion package.