AP Top Stories December 26 A

Motley Fool

As you contemplate how you'll make ends meet in retirement, you'll increasingly find that Social Security benefits offer a lot of advantages that other financial resources don't. Most recently, the cost-of-living adjustments that Social Security provides have become of paramount importance for those fighting the impacts of high inflation rates. If you're not yet receiving Social Security benefits, you might wonder how much you should expect the program to pay you and your family, both in retirement and under other circumstances.