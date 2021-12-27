AP Top Stories December 27 A
Here's the latest for Monday December 27th: Putin demands NATO deny membership to Ukraine; Winter storms hit West Coast; COVID spiking around NYC; Winter storms hit West Coast; Coronavirus outbreak on cruise ship.
Historic weather is sweeping through parts of Canada and temperatures are plummeting below -50°C.
A 70-mile stretch of Interstate 80 in California has been shut down due extreme winter weather, with forecasters warning that travel could be difficult for the next few days.
The latest storm to hit California has forced the closure of I-80 at the Nevada Stateline and eastbound at Alta.
"If you do not need to be out and about today, please stay home," the Washoe County Sheriff's Office said.
Snow came too late in Los Angeles County to count as a white Christmas, but it fell in time in Seattle — and it continued to fall until it covered the ground
Bitterly cold temperatures will descend on the Prairies over the next couple of days. Heavy snow will spread over parts of Saskatchewan and Manitoba through Monday.
Ventura County will get a bit of reprieve from rain but locals should prepare to bundle up for another storm arrives Monday and brings cold with it.
A white Christmas arrived after all for parts of the western United States.
"Do not travel if you don't need to," officials warn.
If snow were to fall in Fresno, it would mark the first time since December 1998.
There is more rain and snow on the way for Southern California as the Christmas weekend comes to an end and you could start seeing it all by lunchtime on Monday.
Here are winter storm updates for Christmas Day into next week.
A major Christmas weekend storm caused whiteout conditions and closed key highways amid blowing snow in mountains of Northern California and Nevada, with forecasters warning that travel in the Sierra Nevada could be difficult for several days.
Rescue personnel on Christmas Eve responded to a vehicle found upside down in the high and fast-flowing Mojave River in Hesperia.
A backcountry skier was killed by an avalanche near Cameron Pass on Friday afternoon, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.
Meteorologist Eileen Javora talks about what to expect on Sunday.
Check here for the latest updates on weather and traffic conditions you may encounter.
This Christmas could be the warmest in more than 50 to 100 years for parts of the south-central U.S., according to Accuweather.
We were all dreaming of a white Christmas, and while it looks beautiful, there's still the other side of this snow—freezing temperatures, gusty winds, icy roads and dangerous driving conditions. FOX 13 Meteorologist Abby Acone tracks it all for us!