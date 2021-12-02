AP Top Stories December 2nd
Here’s the latest for Thursday, December 2: Biden renews push for vaccinations; UN locked down due to man with gun; Major League Baseball lockout threatens new season; Inflation, shortages hit Christmas tree sales.
Tony Finau needed a replacement caddie this week in the Bahamas so he reached out to a very wealthy friend.
WWE superstar and UFC legend Brock Lesnar was on the sidelines at the Lipscomb vs. CPA DII-AA title game on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021.
Many sports have rules, but the rules WWE wrestlers have to follow are a bit stranger than your average athlete. Of course, pro wrestlers have rules of engagement they must follow. For WWE Wrestlers, though, the rules get more strict, more confusing, and more out there.
Antonio Brown was accused in November of purchasing counterfeit COVID-19 vaccine cards.
The Red Stars announced a series of roster moves. The post Chicago Red Stars trade Julie Ertz, Sarah Gorden to Angel City appeared first on Just Women's Sports.
From LeBron James to Aaron Rodgers.View Entire Post ›
Who knew referee Dan Miragliotta would be in between these two fierce foes to break up a warm embrace?
The Jon Gruden lawsuit against the league continues to reside in the window between the filing of the complaint and the first move by the NFL in response to it. For now, the void has been filled by Brent Musburger, who handled the radio call of the Raiders’ games. “As I told Coach, whoever took [more]
Zhu is a former college golfer at Pepperdine with a champion tennis player for a father.
Why did the Red Sox give up Hunter Renfroe to reunite with light-hitting outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr.? John Tomase breaks down Wednesday night's surprise trade.
Texas among the top three schools for five-star linebacker Harold Perkins.
Wait ... the Gators are paying HOW much money to their last three fired football coaches?
The IOC said that "a team" from the committee held a video call with Peng, but it did not outline what was discussed or provide any photos or video.
Updated Texas H.S. Football Playoff Pairings
Richard Petty Motorsports has operated in various iterations since Petty Enterprises merged with Gillett Evernham Motorsports in 2009.
SEC filing shows what GMS Racing owner Maury Gallagher paid for majority interest in Richard Petty Motorsports.
Taylor Hall shares how Jake DeBrusk addressed his recent trade request with his Bruins teammates before Tuesday's game against the Red Wings.
The Denver Broncos are moving closer to being sold. In the clearest indication yet that an ownership change is imminent, representatives for the team last month interviewed potential sell-side bankers, according to multiple people familiar with the meetings. At least four different groups have met with the team, said the people, who were granted anonymity […]
Nearly 50 years after the "Beachago" tour, Brian Wilson is hitting the road with Chicago next year for another round of shows
Now this Texas boy has his eyes on a new goal.