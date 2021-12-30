AP Top Stories December 30 P

Here’s the latest for Thursday, December 30: Revelers will return to Times Square New Years Eve; Israel approved fourth vaccination for some; Biden and Putin to speak about Ukraine; South Africans pay last respects to Tutu.

