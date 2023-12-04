AP Top Stories December 4 A
Here's the latest for Monday December 4th: Israeli military says Gaza offensive expanding; More casualties reported in Gaza; Missiles fired at ships in Red Sea; NYPD says man stabbed four family members to death.
Here's the latest for Monday December 4th: Israeli military says Gaza offensive expanding; More casualties reported in Gaza; Missiles fired at ships in Red Sea; NYPD says man stabbed four family members to death.
With the conflict about to enter its second month, photojournalists continue to capture dramatic, often heartbreaking images from the ground in Gaza.
The deal takes $89 of its retail price.
Investors are looking to labor market readings as they decide whether to put hopes for an interest-rate cut on ice.
For those who move abroad from China, one thing they miss dearly is the convenience of food delivery apps. Fantuan, a Vancouver-based company, has been working on replicating the experience of Chinese food delivery platforms in the West for the past nine years. Recently, it raised some fresh capital to further advance its goal -- bringing authentic Chinese food to people around the world.
The S&P 500 is adding three new members later this month. Here's why.
There's no question about the best team in the NFL after Sunday.
With only two weeks left in the season, it's at long last time for viewers to vote. And viewers won’t have an easy time of it.
Save $170, then kick back and control the action from your couch.
Full lineup review of the Maverick compact truck, including prices, mpg, safety, features and interior space.
The biggest story from Monday night was another quarterback injury.
2024 Fiat 500e electric car will come to the U.S. early next year practically unchanged from the European model.
Tyler Boyd threw a bad interception on a trick play.
The Pacers and Pelicans are headed to Las Vegas.
San Francisco devised an unconventional game plan to contain Jalen Hurts and the Eagles' ground game, and it worked to perfection.
She's got that red lip, classic thing that you like, etc., etc., you know the drill.
Black women are often not asked to participate in clinical trials at all. Here’s why — and how that’s harmful.
The Bengals edged out the Jaguars 34-31 in overtime on Monday night in Jacksonville.
Daniels is the prohibitive favorite ahead of the two Pac-12 quarterbacks.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
Beyoncé's "Renaissance" and Taylor Swift's "Eras Tour" concert films are helping to "reenergize a whole new audience" at the movies.