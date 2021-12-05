AP Top Stories December 5 P

Here are the top stories for Sunday, December 5th: Search for survivors continues after Indonesia volcano eruption; Belgian police use water, tear gas on protesters; Senate leader Bob Dole dies at 98; Mexico City marks Indigenous resistance anniversary.

