AP Top Stories February 14 A
Here's the latest for Monday February 14: US official says more Russian troops are near Ukraine; Busiest US-Canada border crossing reopens; 11 people stabbed in Albuquerque; Rams win Super Bowl.
Here's the latest for Monday February 14: US official says more Russian troops are near Ukraine; Busiest US-Canada border crossing reopens; 11 people stabbed in Albuquerque; Rams win Super Bowl.
Questions surrounding Bob Saget’s cause of death increased after the late comedian's autopsy report revealed Saget suffered injuries to his head that are usually seen from a more traumatic blow than one typically sustains from a slip and fall, according to multiple media reports.
The best part of the show, TBH.View Entire Post ›
When sweet payback goes right to your head.
You knew this would happen...
It was good-natured... mostly.
Hip-hop finally headlined the Super Bowl halftime today and Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J Blige, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar came loaded for bear to represent. By the time the white boy born Marshall Mathers took a knee in an unspoken salute to banished quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s stance against racism and police violence, it was […]
What was he thinking?
The police escorted Charles Banner and his family off a British Airways flight because of a feud about business-class seats, per MailOnline.
Ja’Marr Chase summed up an entire city's thoughts.
“The reason it happened to him was because he was doing his job,” the coach’s mother told a news outlet.
Talk about no good deed goes unpunished. An attempt at being a Good Samaritan went horribly wrong after a woman let a homeless man into her Salt Lake City apartment to shower, and he slit her throat. Authorities at first did not know what had caused the woman’s injury, receiving only a report of a woman “bleeding heavily,” reported KUTV-TV. But the victim told police she had let the man in. ...
The Duke of Sussex was spotted in the crowd alongside his cousin Eugenie
Ben Simmons finally has a new home after the NBA trade deadline's biggest blockbuster move, but it sounds like his time in Brooklyn is probably already doomed. By Adam Hermann
Only a week ago, as Queen Elizabeth II celebrated her historic 70th Accession Day, she shared a rare personal message with a major...
The actress modeled one of her swimwear designs.
When you put Eminem, Mary J Blige, Dr. Dre, Snoop, and Kendrick on the same stage? Have mercy.
The time has come again: Sofia Vergara has heated up our timelines with another throwback bikini photo. But this time, this one is giving us serious early 2000s vibes — and we’re kind of obsessed. On Feb. 11, Vergara posted another throwback photoshoot from her early modeling days in Miami with the caption, “#tbt Miami.” […]
What an Ohioan thing to say.
Spot on, right?
Eli Apple couldn't contain Cooper Kupp in the Super Bowl, and everyone from Chiefs receivers to NFL fans made sure to let him know about it.