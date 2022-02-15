AP Top Stories February 15 A
Here's the latest for Tuesday February 15: Russian Foreign Minister urges more diplomacy; Accounting firm drops Trump Organization; Plane crash off North Carolina coast; Shot fired at Louisville candidate for Mayor.
Mario TamaThe Trump Organization’s trusted outside accounting firm has taken the unprecedented step of ditching its client, explaining that the former president’s family company has a decade of financial statements that can’t be trusted.The bombshell move by Mazars USA—the accounting firm that has long worked with former President Donald Trump’s family and friends—was revealed in court filings in New York on Monday.The decision to drop Trump follows last month’s aggressive move by New York Attor
Donald Trump's accountants, Mazars USA, quit in the middle of preparing his and Melania's taxes after questioning the reliability of his numbers.
Suddenly Trump "is unreliable? Please."
Marc Racicot, former Montana governor and ex-chairman of the Republican National Committee (RNC), penned an open letter to current RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel on Sunday saying the committee would regret censuring GOP Reps. Liz Cheney (Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (Ill.) for their participation in the House select committee investigating Jan. 6, 2021.Racicot's wrote in his letter, published in the Billings Gazette, that he never imagined the...
The Secret Service agent whose phone was used by then-President Trump was unhappy with the manner in which his device was used, according to CNN.
Spencer Platt/GettyA federal judge on Monday said that he will toss a lawsuit alleging the New York Times and its former top editor defamed Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin in a 2017 editorial.Even as jurors continue to deliberate the case—which observers feared might be a significant blow against press freedom—U.S. District Court Judge Jed Rakoff announced that he would dismiss the lawsuit filed against the paper and its former editorial page editor James Bennet, who resigned in June 2020 amid internal
Former U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci touted an endorsement from MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell. Then it fell apart.
Lawyers for the New York attorney general are asking a judge to give them access to two dozen file cabinets in Trump Tower.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Monday that his government has been told that Wednesday, Feb. 16, will be "the day of attack" when Russia invades Ukraine.
Craig Shubert, the embattled ceremonial mayor of Hudson, Ohio, resigned Monday just days after his comments on ice fishing promoting prostitution.
Trump is "right on target" with a statement that included a call for the death penalty, the Ohio lawmaker said.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics on Thursday released data showing that the Consumer Price Index jumped 7.5% year over year in January.
"I believe that there is a pretty large lane of sane Republicans, and they're looking for a voice," Hogan said on Sunday.
The New York Times reports that no organizations with the names "Fostering the Future" or "Be Best" officially exist in Florida, which requires groups to register before raising money for charity
Collins outperformed Trump in 2020 by 56,000 votes, winning her Senate race by 8.5 percentage points, while Trump lost Maine by 9 percentage points.
All the documents are "in the works," the former first lady said of an "exclusive high tea," which is already selling tickets for up to $50,000.
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday defended his decision last week to disclose the purported salary of a prominent journalist, a step which drew widespread criticism at a time of heightened concern for reporters' security in the country. On Friday, Lopez Obrador divulged what he said was the 2021 salary of journalist Carlos Loret de Mola, who has published details about a home in Texas rented by a son of the president that belonged to an executive from a company doing business with state oil firm Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex). When asked by a reporter at his regular news conference if he believed his decision to go public with the purported salary of a private citizen was correct, Lopez Obrador said media outlets are "entities of public interest."
John Durham, the special counsel appointed under former President Trump to investigate the FBI's probing of Russian interference in the 2016 election, alleged in court that a tech executive "exploited" access to White House data in order to find damning information about Trump.In a court filing submitted Friday, Durham's office said that the executive, who is referred to in legal filings only as "Tech Executive-1" but has been identified in news...
According to a Washington Post report, a rift is opening between Trump and some Republican leaders, including some of his advisors.
Proponents of turning Atlanta’s high-end Buckhead neighborhood into a separate city — a plan that would have left schools serving over 5,000 students in limbo — won’t get the chance to vote on the proposal this fall. On Friday, Georgia House Speaker David Ralston joined other Republicans in opposing legislation that would have paved the […]