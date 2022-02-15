AP Top Stories February 15 A

Reuters

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday defended his decision last week to disclose the purported salary of a prominent journalist, a step which drew widespread criticism at a time of heightened concern for reporters' security in the country. On Friday, Lopez Obrador divulged what he said was the 2021 salary of journalist Carlos Loret de Mola, who has published details about a home in Texas rented by a son of the president that belonged to an executive from a company doing business with state oil firm Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex). When asked by a reporter at his regular news conference if he believed his decision to go public with the purported salary of a private citizen was correct, Lopez Obrador said media outlets are "entities of public interest."