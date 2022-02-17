AP Top Stories February 16 P

ABC News

In an event plagued by controversy, the women's singles figure skating competition will wrap up Thursday with the free skate -- and Russian skater Kamila Valieva will be last on the ice. The International Testing Agency revealed last week that Valieva, 15, of the Russian Olympic Committee, the gold medal favorite, tested positive for a banned substance in a sample taken in December during the Russian Figure Skating Championships. The question of what will happen to the ROC's gold in the team event -- won with Valieva leading the way -- will be determined by the International Skating Union once a full appeal of the test can be conducted, according to the International Testing Agency.