AP Top Stories February 16 P

Here's the latest for Wednesday, February 16th: West sees no sign of Russian pullback; Truckers end US border blockade, siege in Ottawa goes on; Biden orders release of Trump White House logs; Popular pastry delights carnival goers and gondoliers alike.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories