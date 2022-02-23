AP Top Stories February 23 A

Here's the latest for Wednesday February 23rd: Ukrainian President says full military mobilization not needed; US, other countries announce sanctions; Migrants clash with Mexican National Guard; Two helicopters crash in Utah.

  • James Beard Awards announce 2022 food semifinalists. And many from NC are nominated.

    There’s lots of love for Triangle and North Carolina chefs and restaurants this year in the food industry’s most coveted awards.

  • Amazon, Disney, Reliance Gird for $5 Billion Cricket Prize Fight

    (Bloomberg) -- Mukesh Ambani’s conglomerate is bringing together a consortium aiming to outbid entertainment giants Amazon.com Inc., Walt Disney Co. and Sony Group Corp. for the telecast rights to the Indian Premier League -- a prize that could be worth $5 billion or more in the cricket-crazy nation of almost 1.4 billion people.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdateLeissner Says Lover Blackmailed Him Into Buying $10 Million HomePorsches, Lamborghinis

  • Randleman High School graduate serves aboard future U.S. Navy warship

    Petty Officer 2nd Class Charles Johnson, a 2017 Randleman High graduate, joined the Navy for the opportunities the military provides. Today, Johnson serves as a U.S. Navy electronics technician (nuclear).

  • Ukrainian Military Claims Russian Forces Fired on Civilian Area in Luhansk

    Ukrainian Military TV released footage on February 22 that they said shows evidence that the town of Novotoshkivske, in Luhansk, came under fire by Russian-backed fighters using “prohibited calibers” on Sunday.The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense reported that the area was fired on with 152 mm artillery and 120 mm mortars on Sunday, February 20.Voice of America’s Ukrainian arm reported Novotoshkivske came under fire on Sunday.Come Back Alive (also known as Back and Alive), a Ukrainian aid organization that provides services to the Ukrainian military, also reported Russian-backed fighters fired on Novotoshkivske on Sunday and injured a woman. Credit: Ukrainian Military TV via Storyful

  • Biden announces 'first' sanctions on Russia over Ukraine

    US President Joe Biden announces sanctions against Russian banks and the country's wealthy elite after what he says is Moscow's launching of an invasion against Ukraine.

  • Zelensky rules out ceding territory to Russia in late-night address to Ukraine

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday that he would not cede his country's land despite escalating tensions with Russia amid the possibility of an invasion."We are committed to the peaceful and diplomatic path, we will follow it and only it," Zelensky said, according to Reuters. "But we are on our own land, we are not afraid of anything and anybody, we owe nothing to no one, and we will give nothing to no one."The president also...

  • Ratings: College Jeopardy! Ends on High Note, Boosting Abbott Elementary

    In the latest TV show ratings, the grand finale of ABC’s Jeopardy! College Championship Tournament drew 5.5 million total viewers and a 0.7 rating, marking series highs and tying NBC’s This Is Us for the Tuesday demo win. Leading out of that, Abbott Elementary enjoyed its largest audience in four episodes (2.9 mil) and tied […]

  • WH says Russia invaded Ukraine, Hong Kong orders mandatory COVID tests, Italy rescues 573 migrants

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita highlights world news as the Russian parliament grants Putin permission to use force outside of Russia, global leaders respond as the White House says Russia has further invaded Ukraine, Hong Kong orders mandatory COVID-19 tests for all residents, and the Italian coast guard rescues 573 migrants at sea.

  • U.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine Update

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. led condemnation of Russia’s actions at the United Nations, after President Vladimir Putin’s decision to officially recognize two self-proclaimed separatist republics in eastern Ukraine escalated tensions with the West. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Sum

  • Fed Official Suggests Half-Point March Hike on Table If Data Hot

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman suggested that a half percentage-point increase in interest rates could be on the table next month if incoming readings on inflation come in too high.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsTrump Holds Onto Pile

  • China concerned about 'worsening' Ukraine situation, warns nationals there

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China is concerned about the "worsening" situation in Ukraine, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Tuesday, repeating his call for all parties to show restraint and resolve differences through dialogue. Accelerating a crisis the West fears could spark a war, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered on Monday the deployment of troops to two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine after recognising them as independent. Russia denies any plan to attack Ukraine, but has threatened unspecified "military-technical" action unless it receives sweeping security guarantees, including a promise that its neighbour will never join NATO.

  • Florida Pulse discusses racism on eve of 10-year anniversary of Trayvon Martin's shooting death

    Join the USA TODAY Network-Florida for a panel discussion at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb 22.

  • Trolley school helps Philippine children keep studies on track

    A brightly decorated wooden trolley rumbles down a little-used rail track in the southern Philippines carrying four young teachers, two on the front and two in the back pushing it along with their feet. Kitted out with a whiteboard, colourful charts, and a stack of books, the tiny, mobile school slides along from village to village three times a week, bringing education to impoverished children near the city of Tagkawayan as the COVID-19 pandemic keeps schools shut in much of the Southeast Asian archipelago. "It's important that we do this, especially now that there is a pandemic and the children cannot do face-to-face learning," Shaira Berdin, one of nine volunteers who operate the trolley, said in an interview as kids crouched in the grass by the railway track, thumbing through English books.

  • Suspect found guilty in Southport police Lt. Aaron Allan's 2017 murder

    The man accused of shooting Southport police Lt. Aaron Allan to death four-and-a-half years ago has been found guilty of murder.

  • Hungary sending troops close to Ukraine border

    The Hungarian defense ministry on Tuesday announced in a Facebook post that it would be sending troops close to the Hungarian-Ukrainian border, which is situated in the northeastern region of Hungary, Reuters reported.The defense ministry did not quantify the number of troops that would be moving toward its border with Ukraine but noted that they were being deployed for humanitarian and security purposes, the news wire noted. Hungarian Defense...

  • Suspect found guilty in 2017 murder of Indiana police officer

    In front of a packed courtroom with at least 20 Southport police officers, a judge found Jason Brown guilty of murder for fatally shooting 38-year-old Southport Lt. Aaron Allan.

  • Your Android phone could have stalkerware, here's how to remove it

    A security vulnerability in one of the biggest consumer-grade spyware operations today is putting at risk the private phone data of about 400,000 people, a number that's growing daily. The operation, identified by TechCrunch, is run by a small crew of developers in Vietnam but has yet to fix the security issue. It's an entire fleet of apps — Copy9, MxSpy, TheTruthSpy, iSpyoo, SecondClone, TheSpyApp, ExactSpy, FoneTracker and GuestSpy — that share the same security vulnerability.

  • New marker recognizes Black soldiers executed for Houston mutiny in 1917

    After leading an uprising against police harassment and violence, 19 Black soldiers were hanged in Houston on Dec. 11, 1917. […] The post New marker recognizes Black soldiers executed for Houston mutiny in 1917 appeared first on TheGrio.

  • ‘Ozark’ Final Episodes Get Premiere Date, Ominous Trailer

    The final seven episodes of “Ozark” will premiere on April 29 on Netflix. The official logline of Season 4, Part 2 reads: “Marty and Wendy are rid of Helen and climb to the top of Navarro’s empire. They find another opportunity to get out of the Ozarks but some past sins won’t stay buried and […]

  • Biden interviews three finalists for Supreme Court as deadline looms

    President Joe Biden has interviewed three finalists for the Supreme Court vacancy that will open up when Justice Stephen Breyer retires later this year,