AP Top Stories February 3 A
Here's the latest for Wednesday February 3rd: Legal briefs filed for Trump impeachment trial; Slain Capitol Police officer lays in honor; Two FBI agents killed in Florida; Fewer COVID hospitalizations in California.
Video Transcript
RITA FOLEY: This is "AP News Minute." Attorneys from both sides in former President Trump's impeachment have filed their legal briefs ahead of next week's Senate trial. House Democrats say Trump endangered the lives of everyone in Congress, while defense lawyers insist Trump did not incite rioters.
President Biden and members of Congress paid their respects as slain Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick lay in honor in the Capitol Rotunda. Sicknick died after defending the Capitol during the January 6th riots.
Two FBI agents were shot and killed, and three were wounded near Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Tuesday. A suspect is also dead. The agents were shot when they arrived to search an apartment in a child pornography case.
California health officials say the number of hospitalized coronavirus patients is dropping quickly. Just weeks ago, hospitals were overwhelmed in some parts of the state. Rita Foley, the "Associated Press," with "AP News Minute."