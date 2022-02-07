AP Top Stories February 7 P
Here’s the latest for Monday, Feb. 7: New Jersey to end school mask mandates; World leaders in talks over Ukraine; Frontier Airlines is buying Spirit Airlines; Olympic mascot toy is big seller in Beijing.
The group of hunters didn’t notice what was different about the deer until they started to skin it.
The school nurse said his daughter was "in agony" after eating the lunch he packed for her.
Any time Jennifer Aniston posts on Instagram, it’s a moment — because she carefully curates what she’s going to put on her feed. The Morning Show star doesn’t overload her followers with images, so we all pay attention when there’s something fresh on her account. Her latest photo shows off a new hairstyle that we […]
NBC prime-time Olympic host Mike Tirico will have a shorter stay in Beijing than originally planned. Tirico's final show from Beijing will be Monday night. Tirico will then head back to Stamford for the final week of Olympic coverage.
Vitamin D helps bolster the immune system to tackle viruses that attack the lungs, the researchers said.
I spontaneously moved from the US to Ireland, and I wasn't prepared for the differences in the language, the pace of life, or the function of alcohol.
Vaccine mandates have been a hot topic since they began rolling out in the late summer of 2021. Former NBA player Shaquille O’Neal has been among the chorus of celebrity voices in favor of the vaccine in the last several months, and their enforced regulations both in and outside of the league. But now, Shaq is singing a different tune.
Barring a rule change, Bronny will be eligible for the 2024 NBA Draft – when LeBron is 39.
Why do figure skaters wear tights over skates, carry tissues, and receive stuffed animals? We asked bronze medalist Mirai Nagasu explain figure skating.
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were "very involved in the joke writing" for the ad, an Amazon marketing executive said
Queen Elizabeth confirmed she wants Camilla to be known as Queen when Prince Charles takes the throne
The deal in question supercharged Boston's rebuild after their last title.
Here is what drivers had to say after Sunday's Clash at the Coliseum NASCAR Cup exhibition race at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum.
Rita Ora shows off toned abs in a black string bikini in a new Instagram photo selfie from Australia. The singer loves doing HIIT and circuits to stay fit.
Royal historian Robert Lacey said Queen Elizabeth "was acknowledging her own mortality and looking to the future"
Paulina Porizkova, 56, is done with sexist comments about her age—sharing a nude photo to prove it: “I may be posting for you. But I pose for myself.”
Duchess Camilla is expected to wear a priceless royal crown at Prince Charles' coronation.
Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio shared some reporting that makes the NFL look pretty bad for how it handled the Deflategate saga with Tom Brady and the Patriots.
Auburn football released a statement Monday morning about the future of Bryan Harsin and the football program.
'Everyone is afraid of him': White House probe finds 'credible evidence' that top science adviser bullied, disrespected subordinates