AP Top Stories February 8 A

Here's the latest for Monday February 8th: Trump impeachment trial begins Tuesday; Israeli P.M. Netanyahu in court on corruption charges; Crews in India search for missing after partial glacier collapse; Buccaneers win Super Bowl.

Video Transcript

RITA FOLEY: This is AP News Minute.

Former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial begins on Tuesday, barely a month after the Capitol insurrection. Senate leaders are working out details like the length of opening arguments and Senators' question.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu went to court in Jerusalem on Monday to face corruption charges. Allegations include fraud, breach of trust, and accepting bribes. He denies all wrongdoing.

More than 2,000 personnel are searching for dozens of missing people after a disaster in northern India's Himalaya mountains. Part of a glacier broke off on Sunday, sending a massive wall of water rushing down a mountain, destroying a power plant and forcing villagers to evacuate.

And the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl, beating the Kansas City Chiefs 31 to 9 in Tampa. About 25,000 fans attended, and many of them were vaccinated health care workers.

Rita Foley, The Associated Press, with AP News Minute.