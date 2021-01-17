AP Top Stories January 17 P
Here are the top stories for Sunday, Jan. 17: Statehouses largely quiet amid increased U.S. security; Kremlin critic detained at a Moscow airport; Norway adjusts advice on COVID-19 vaccine; Funerary temple discovered in Egypt. (Jan. 17)
Video Transcript
RON HARRIS: This is AP Newsminute. The threat of extremist groups demonstrating at statehouses across the US prompted some governors to ramp up security on Sunday. In Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, National Guard troops kept a watchful eye during patrols at the Pennsylvania State Capitol. At the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta, Georgia State Patrol officials were joined by National Guard troops and their armored vehicles.
Russia's prison service said opposition leader Alexei Navalny was detained at a Moscow airport after returning from Germany on Sunday. Navalny had spent the previous five months in Germany recovering from a nerve agent attack that he blamed on the Kremlin.
Norwegian officials have adjusted their advice on who gets the COVID-19 vaccine in light of a small number of deaths and terminally ill elderly people. The Norwegian Medicines Agency on Sunday reported a total of 33 people had suffered side effects, 13 of whom died.
And an Egyptian archaeological mission discovered a funerary temple Saturday, dating back over 4,000 years and belonging to Queen Nearit, wife of King Teti. Famed Egyptian archaeologist Zahi Hawass was in charge of the Expedition in the Saqqara Necropolis. The dig has been going on since 2007. Ron Harris, Associated Press, with AP Newsminute.