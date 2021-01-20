AP Top Stories January 20 A
Video Transcript
RITA FOLEY: This is "AP News Minute." President-elect Joe Biden is set to take the oath of office and become the 46th President of the United States on Wednesday. Security forces will have the Capitol surrounded to prevent a repeat of the insurrectionist siege there two weeks ago. President Donald Trump, with just hours left in office, pardoned his former chief political strategist, Steve Bannon. President Trump also pardoned or shortened sentences for former Congress members, rappers, and dozens of others.
The Justice Department says it won't prosecute Republican Senator Richard Burr of North Carolina. He was investigated for selling up to $1.7 million in stock just before the coronaviruses pandemic made markets plummet.
Strong winds are causing damage, prompting blackouts and kicking up some fires across California. 95 mile-an-hour wind gusts were reported on Monday night. Rita Foley, "The Associated Press," with "AP News Minute."
