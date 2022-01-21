AP Top Stories January 21 P

Here’s the latest for Friday, January 21: New studies say boosters help stand up to omicron; Diplomats say talks will continue over Ukraine; Ghana blast kills at least 17; Search for entangled humpback whale..

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories