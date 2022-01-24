AP Top Stories January 24 P

The Daily Beast

Bettmann/GettyIn 1965, the United States was widely regarded as the most powerful and prosperous nation on earth. The country was in the forefront of expanding the boundaries of democracy and free institutions abroad. Its military power was the chief bulwark against communist expansionism in Europe and Asia in the ongoing Cold War. The U.S. economy, along with Americans’ increasingly consumer-driven way of life, was the envy of much of the rest of the world. The American people, it’s fair to say