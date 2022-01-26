AP Top Stories January 26 A

Here's the latest for Wednesday January 26th: San Jose, California approves gun owner liability law; Arms shipment arrives in Ukraine; Coast Guard searching for dozens from capsized boat off Florida; COVID-19 descendant of omicron may be harder to detect.

