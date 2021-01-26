AP Top Stories January 26 P
Here's the latest from The Associated Press for Jan. 26th: Janet Yellen sworn in as Treasury Secretary; New COVID variant detected in Georgia; Thousands protest in India; Snow blankets midwest.
Video Transcript
LUKE SHERIDAN: This is AP News Minute.
Janet Yellen has been sworn in as President Joe Biden's Treasury Secretary. Vice President Kamala Harris administered the oath of office to Yellen, who is the first woman Treasury Secretary in US history.
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is cautioning that dropping numbers of hospitalizations related to COVID-19 should not send an all-clear signal. The Republican governor also confirmed that a new COVID variant has been detected in Georgia.
Tens of thousands of farmers in India's capital broke through police barricades, defied tear gas, and stormed the historic Red Fort as the nation celebrated Republic Day.
And a major winter storm around Lake Michigan is making travel treacherous in Illinois and Wisconsin. But the snow also brought relief and joy to some.
Luke Sheridan, "The Associated Press," with AP News Minute.
