AP Top Stories January 6 A

Here's the latest for Thursday, January 6th: Police Chief discusses state of US Capitol Police; Former White House Press Sec. speaks go Jan. 6 committee; CDC recommends boosters for young teens; Chicago schools stay closed amid COVID concerns.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories