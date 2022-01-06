AP Top Stories January 6 A

Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) has asked the Biden administration for temporary relief from new vaccine or testing requirements covering large businesses for its 650,000 employees, warning of potentially "catastrophic" impacts. Deputy Postmaster Doug Tulino, in a letter dated Tuesday seen by Reuters, asked the Labor Department's Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) to delay by 120 days the deadline for USPS to comply with the agency's vaccine-or-testing mandate for large businesses, covering more than 80 million American workers. USPS, one of the largest civilian U.S. employers, says it cannot meet the deadlines, citing "inadequate staffing" and other issues.