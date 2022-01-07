AP Top Stories January 7 A
Here's the latest for Friday January 7th: COVID forcing more schools to make classes remote; Long COVID testing lines in L.A.; 3 men to be sentenced in Ahmaud Arbery murder; Winter storm reaches from South to Northeast.
Josh Pruitt told CNN that federal prosecutors asked him to cooperate against other Proud Boys, but he no longer associates with the extremist group.
In response to the economic devastation caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Congress authorized a series of stimulus payments for Americans in 2020 and 2021. As they were sent out in the midst...
The rule is likely to face pushback as it moves ahead in the approval process to the Natural Resources Board and the state Legislature.
ABC’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest” maintained its title as the highest-rated and most-watched New Year’s Eve celebration telecast, hitting a four-year high in ratings and viewers for the show as the world said goodbye to 2021 last Friday. Though new offerings from NBC (“Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, Hosted by […]
Joe Budden gave 'Fresh & Fit Podcast" hosts Myron Gaines and Walter Weekes a good read due to their blatant disrespect against Black women.
A fourth resident of a massive Florida retirement community has been arrested on a charge of voter fraud. Charles Barnes, 64, was arrested Tuesday and charged with voter fraud for casting more than one ballot, according to an arrest affidavit filed in court. The arrest affidavit doesn't detail the basis for the charge.
The Prince of Wales has described how he finds painting so relaxing that it "transports me into another dimension", as the largest ever display of his artwork is staged.
A 1-month-old baby boy has been orphaned and the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office is in mourning. Both of the child’s parents, deputies with the sheriff’s office, took their own lives late last week and early this week.
Though stories of alleged cheating have become more prevalent over the past few years, that hasn't stopped people from getting caught.
Once again, drivers get screwed by politicians in DC…
Investigators said a video and two photographs taken by hikers in mid-December show missing 31-year-old Paola Marie Miranda-Rosa swimming in the Wekiva River.
U.S. Department of JusticeA 22-year-old woman who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 was drunk and driving in the wrong direction on Wednesday night when she killed a young mom and seriously injured another driver, authorities said.Emily Hernandez was driving west in the eastbound lanes in Franklin County, Missouri, just after 7 p.m. when she crashed into another car that spun into the median strip and struck cable barriers, police said. Both vehicles “swerved to avoid each other,” according to
Cole Hagan, a high school junior, was at a pool party when he was lured outside and then attacked by a friend. His family is seeking justice, their lawyer said.
Rickey Cox Jr., 33, of Manchester, was shot as he attempted to rob the store, located at 15 N. Penn St., Tuesday.
A cell phone video shows Floyd L. Wallace Jr. of Omaha, Nebraska, walking in front of a Cape Coral Fire Station carrying a black, zippered case.
A bill introduced in the Indiana General Assembly seeks to repeal one of two statutes governing the use of turn signals in Indiana.
"Dad bods" have been accepted for years. But why aren't "mom bods" normalized in the same way?
via FacebookAlaska police say they have found the young mother of a newborn baby who was abandoned in a cardboard box on a freezing street with a heartbreaking note.“The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the baby being abandoned is ongoing, and no criminal charges have been filed at this time,” Alaska State Troopers said Wednesday, adding that the “juvenile mother” was taken to a hospital for evaluation and care.The infant boy was nestled under blankets in the box, which was left
About $11,000 was spent on the drugs, which aren’t FDA approved, to treat a disease that is otherwise fatal to cats.
Google MapsWhen police arrested Gioacchino Gammino—one of Italy’s most wanted mafia fugitives—in a Madrid suburb last week, he asked how on earth they found him. Did someone rat him out or did he accidentally leave a clue?Gammino insisted he had not called his family for more than a decade and had been living under a false name. “We saw you on Google Maps,” the police told him, showing him a fuzzy photo of himself standing outside a greengrocer store in 2018.Gammino, 61, had escaped from Rome’s