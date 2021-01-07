AP Top Stories January 7 P

Here's the latest for Thursday, January 7th: Biden slams Trump over Capitol insurrection; Clean-up at U.S. Capitol begins; Facebook, Instagram temporarily shut down Trump accounts; Lawmakers discuss ousting Trump, possible impeachment.

Video Transcript

BEN THOMAS: This is AP News Minute. President-Elect Joe Biden slammed President Trump over the chaos he's created while in office, solely blaming him for the violence that shook the nation's capital on Wednesday. Biden called the violent group of Trump supporters who stormed the US Capitol intending to disrupt a joint session of Congress, "a riotous mob," "insurrectionists," and "domestic terrorists."

Cleanup efforts in the wake of Wednesday's violent breach of the Capitol are underway a day after the large mob wreaked havoc inside the national landmark. The attack on Congress interrupted election certification proceedings that ultimately sealed Joe Biden's victory for nearly seven hours.

Facebook and Instagram said Thursday they will bar President Trump from posting on their platforms for the rest of his presidency. Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg said the risk of allowing Trump to use his accounts is far too great. Trump's account could be locked indefinitely.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi joined lawmakers from both parties calling for President Trump's immediate removal via the 25th Amendment. Pelosi said she's awaiting a decision from Vice President Mike Pence and other cabinet officials. But should that decision not come, she said the House may move forward with a second impeachment. Ben Thomas, Associated Press, with AP News Minute.

