AP Top Stories January 9 P
Here's the latest for Friday January 9th: Democrats plan lightning Trump impeachment, want him out now; Trump pressured Georgia to 'find the fraud' in earlier call; Search for wreckage as Indonesian jet goes missing; Worst blizzard on record hits Madrid.
Video Transcript
JULIAN STYLES: This is AP News Minute. Democrats in Congress are swiftly laying plans to impeach President Donald Trump and ensure an "unhinged" Commander in Chief can do no further damage in his remaining days in office. They're trying to send a message to the nation and the world that mob violence inspired by a White House will not stand. While election officials in Georgia were verifying signatures on absentee ballot envelopes in one metro Atlanta county, President Donald Trump pressured the lead investigator to find the fraud. He said this would make the investigator a national hero.
A search operation has been launched from the Port of Jakarta after a Sriwijaya air jet carrying 162 people lost contact with air traffic controllers minutes after taking off from Indonesia's capital on Saturday. Debris found by fishermen was being examined to see if it was from the missing plane.
A persistent blizzard has blanketed large parts of Spain with 50 year record levels of snow, killing at least four people and leaving thousands trapped in cars or in train stations and airports that has suspended all services as the snow kept falling on Saturday. Julian Styles, Associated Press, with AP News Minute.