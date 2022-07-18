AP Top Stories July 18 A
Here's the latest for Monday July 18th: New report on Uvalde school shooting; Shooting in Indiana mall; Jury selection in Steve Bannon trial; SpaceX launches rocket with more satellites.
A new report on the Uvalde school shooting said that nearly 400 law enforcement officers rushed to the scene of the shooting but "egregiously poor decision making" led to an hour gap before the gunman was killed.
Chase Elliott has won two of the past three NASCAR Cup races. Will his hot streak continue in Sunday's race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway?
Aric Almirola says he's getting asked by 'decision makers' about returning even after announcing that this would be his last full-time Cup season.
Keizer City Council is set to vote Monday on whether to ask voters in November to ban psilocybin treatment centers within their city limits.
Pope Francis on Sunday asked for prayers to accompany him on what he called his “penitential” pilgrimage to Canada to apologize to Indigenous groups for abuses inflicted by the Catholic church. Greeting the public in St. Peter's Square, Francis noted that on July 24, “God willing,” he will begin a seven-day trip to Canada.
Indonesia urged tech companies on Monday to register under new licensing rules, or run the risk of having their platforms blocked, with data showing many big tech firms such as Google and Meta had yet to comply days out from July 20 deadline. The requirement to register is part of a set of rules, first released in November 2020, that will allow authorities to order platforms to take down content deemed unlawful, or that "disturbs public order" within four hours if considered urgent, and 24 hours if not. In a text message to Reuters, Communications Minister Johnny G. Plate urged companies to register before sanctions were applied.
One of the most common observations out of the Patriots’ offseason program is that quarterback Mac Jones is in noticeably better shape than he was as a rookie. Jones says that’s the result of plain old hard work. Jones told Phil Perry of NBCSportsBoston.com that he is working hard and eating better, and the results [more]
The assumption that gun violence and mass shootings are caused by mental illness is wrong.
Former U.S. attorney John F. Wood, a lifelong Republican who recently served the Jan. 6 select committee, has entered the Senate race as an independent — in large part, he concedes, on the assumption Greitens will win the Republican primary.
Lucy Nicholson/File Photo/ReutersIn August 2021, after area schools had been closed for at least a year, the head of United Teachers Los Angeles, Cecily Myart-Cruz, infamously ruminated on the unique learning experience school closings had given L.A. students."There’s no such thing as learning loss," she told Los Angeles magazine. “It’s OK that our babies may not have learned all their times tables. They learned resilience. They learned survival. They learned critical-thinking skills. They know
Western countries have given Ukraine long-range weapons, which Ukraine says is helping its fight against Russia's invasion.
Kourtney Kardashian's website Poosh details when to have a skin peel and how to depuff the face before applying makeup
A non-profit organization is concerned that new civics-education training for Florida teachers may push Christian nationalism and endanger the separation of church and state. The organization, Americans United For Separation of Church and State, said earlier this month that it wants to investigate whether the training was influenced by “conservative Christian groups like Hillsdale College […]
KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SATURDAY, 16 JULY, 20:01 The Chief Intelligence Directorate states that the Russian military facilities in the occupied Crimea are among the targets to be hit by the Ukrainian troops.
Knott’s Berry Farm theme park in Southern California shut down early on Saturday evening, with the company attributing the closure to “unruly behavior” and altercations between teenage guests. The park, located in Buena Park, California, a city in Orange County, was trending on social media Saturday amid reports of the closure. The official Twitter account […]
Tensions continued to rage among the Saudi series rebels last night as Ian Poulter erupted into anger again after being asked about St Andrews boos.
