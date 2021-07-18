AP Top Stories July 18 P

Reuters
Sustainable investments total $35.3 trillion, or more than a third of all assets in five of the world's biggest markets, a report from the Global Sustainable Investment Alliance on Monday showed. The GSIA, whose member bodies track growth in their region, said professionally managed assets, using a broad gauge of what it means to invest sustainably, account for 36% of total assets under management. While some assessments of industry growth focus on retail-focused mutual funds with a specific sustainability mandate, the GSIA also includes wholesale and institutional assets.