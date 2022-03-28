AP Top Stories March 28 A
Here's the latest for Monday March 28: Ukraine's president asks for more weapons; North Korea threatens to develop stronger weapons; China enacts major COVID-19 lockdown; Will Smith smacks Chris Rock at Academy Awards.
Here's what happened right after Will Smith and Chris Rock's Oscars slap during the commercial break.
You better believe Bradley Cooper brought a cute date to the 2022 Oscars and walked the red carpet with her...
“The Academy does not condone violence of any form,” reads a statement posted to the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences’ Twitter account about two hours after Will Smith walked onstage and slapped presenter Chris Rock after Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith. Hollywood Reacts To The Oscar Slap: Physical Assault, Say […]
Will Smith had celebrities in disbelief after he slapped Chris Rock onstage at the 2022 Oscars. His son Jaden Smith spoke out, along with Maria Shriver, Trevor Noah, Sophia Bush and more.
Just three weeks ago, actress, host and author Maria Menounos asked the Live! With Kelly and Ryan audience for feedback on three potential gowns for the Academy Awards. See her look here.
"Art imitates life. I look like the crazy father," the "King Richard" star says after live altercation with Chris Rock
Dj Khaled interrupted the start of the 94th Academy Awards at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre to "introduce the three queens" hosting the 2022 Oscars
Elton John's AIDS Foundation hosted its annual Oscars watch party in West Hollywood on Sunday. Celebrities dressed to impress for the occasion.
Not one hour after appearing to slap Rock onstage, Smith took home his first Oscar ever.
"Now we all have to worry about who wants to be the next Will Smith in comedy clubs and theaters," wrote Kathy Griffin.
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher very rarely do red carpets together, but for tonight's Academy Awards, the acting couple both attended the ceremony.
Find out what happened when 2022 Oscars host Regina Hall Hilariously told Dame Judi Dench to follow in Kim Kardashian's footsteps and "work harder" during tonight's ceremony.
Our serotonin levels are rising just looking at her.
Kaley Cuoco dresses up for an Oscars party in Dolce & Gabbana.
In 2018, she opened up about her battle with alopecia on an episode of 'The Red Table Talk.'
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are ready to make their romance red carpet official. Kardashian and Davidson made their event debut at Vanity Fair's Oscars after-party.
Will Smith was not here for Chris Rock's jokes at the 2022 Oscars. The comedian took to the stage and quipped, "Jada, I love you, 'G.I. Jane 2,' can’t wait to see it," but while the joke didn't sit well with the couple. The "King Richard" star ran on stage and slapped Chris.
The 47-year-old actress donned a form-fitting gown for the I Heart Radio Music Awards. She presented the award for Best Collaboration with Oliver Hudson.
Her bombshell era is still going strong.
I'm actually obsessed with her.