AP Top Stories March 6 P

Here are the top stories for Saturday, March 6th: Dems prevail as Senate passes $1.9T virus aid bill; Pope Francis meets Grand Ayatollah al-Sistani in Najaf; Vigil held in Yangon for those killed in protests; Indian farmers protest new laws with road block (March 6).

Video Transcript

DEREK KAKARI: This is "AP News Minute." The US Senate narrowly approved a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill Saturday after a marathon session. President Joe Biden and his Democratic allies notched a victory they called crucial for hoisting the country out of the pandemic.

Iraq's top Shiite cleric affirmed on Saturday that religious authorities have a role in protecting Iraq's Christians. Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, one of the most senior clerics in Shiite Islam, was speaking at a meeting with Pope Francis in Iraq's holy city of Najaf.

Candles lit up a solemn gathering in Yangon Saturday as mourners gathered to remember victims of a crackdown by Myanmar's security forces. As they sung and prayed, a projector showed photographs of anti coup protesters killed on the large screen.

Thousands of farmers blocked a highway near New Delhi on Saturday to mark 100 days of protest against controversial agricultural laws. The farmers burned effigies and chanted slogans against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Derek Kakari Associated Press, with AP News Minute.

    Thousands of Indian farmers blocked a massive expressway on the edges of New Delhi on Saturday to mark the 100th day of protests against controversial agricultural laws. (March 6)

    Pope Francis walked down a narrow alleyway in the holy city of Najav to hold a historic meeting with Iraq's top Shi'ite cleric and visited the birthplace of the Prophet Abraham on Saturday to condemn violence in the name of God as "the greatest blasphemy". The inter-religious events, one in a dusty, built-up city and the other on a desert plain 200 km (125 miles) away, reinforced the main theme of the pope's risky trip to Iraq - that the country has suffered far too much, and the killing has often been sectarian. "From this place, where faith was born, from the land of our father Abraham, let us affirm that God is merciful and that the greatest blasphemy is to profane his name by hating our brothers and sisters," Francis said at the ancient site of Ur where Abraham was born.

    Pope Francis held the first ever papal mass in Iraq on Saturday, March 6, at the Chaldean Cathedral of Saint Joseph in Baghdad.Earlier on Saturday, Francis met with Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, Iraq’s top Shia cleric, in the city of Najaf.The Vatican went ahead with the historic visit — the first ever by a pope to Iraq — despite concerns over security and the spread of coronavirus in the country.This footage, taken from video shared by the Vatican’s media arm, shows the service at Saint Joseph’s Chaldean Cathedral on Saturday evening. Credit: Vatican News via Storyful

    Pope Francis met with Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, Iraq’s top Shiite cleric, in the city of Najaf on Saturday, March 6.The Vatican said the visit “stressed the importance of friendship, mutual respect and dialogue between religious communities.”Pope Francis also travelled to the ancient city of Ur for an inter-faith service where he urged a “path of peace.”His four-day trip is the first time a pope has visited Iraq. Credit: Vatican News via Storyful

    Pope Francis arrived in Baghdad as he began his historic papal visit to Iraq on March 5.Videos released by Vatican News Arabic show the pope at Our Lady of Salvation Church in Baghdad. In 2010, gunmen representing the Islamic State of Iraq attacked the church during Sunday evening Mass and killed scores of Christian worshippers. Credit: Vatican News Arabic via Storyful

    Thousands of Indian farmers blocked a massive expressway on the edges of New Delhi on Saturday to mark the 100th day of protests against agricultural laws that they say will devastate their income. Thousands of them have hunkered down outside New Delhi’s borders since late November to voice their anger against three laws passed by Parliament last year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government says the laws are necessary to modernize agriculture, but farmers say they will leave them poorer and at the mercy of big corporations.

    A FEMA site suddenly deviating from state rules may have allowed possibly hundreds of Floridians to get the COVID-19 vaccine without needing to be part of one of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ eligible groups.

    The 8ft wide sinkhole opened up as the man rode across a field at Bowesfield Farm in Stank, south Cumbria, England.

    The pontiff and Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani delivered a powerful message of peaceful coexistence during their meeting in the holy city of Najaf.

    Viktor Arvidsson (Nashville Predators) with a Goal vs. Florida Panthers, 03/06/2021

    What do President Joe Biden, Jeff Bezos, and Oprah Winfrey have in common? They’re all really, really rich. But do you know their actual net worths? See Who Made the List: The Richest Celebrity...

    The Senate passed President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion relief bill along party lines. Once signed into law, some Americans could see $1,400 checks later this month.

    Edwin Diaz needed only seven pitches in a 1-2-3 bottom of the third vs. Astros on Saturday.

    Holly Archer won silver after being disqualified and then reinstated in the 1500 metres, and there were bronzes for Jodie Williams and Holly Bradshaw.

    Activist group says Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley ‘deserve most blame for firing up violent mob of Trump supporters that attacked US Capitol and killed five people’

    A row with drug firm AstraZeneca has caused Italy to block 250,000 doses to be sent to Australia.

    A proposal from Bernie Sanders to raise the federal hourly minimum wage to $15 from its current $7.25 failed in the Senate after the senator sought to include the measure in a White House-backed coronavirus relief package. The House of Representatives included the wage hike in its version of its $1.9 trillion legislation, which includes unemployment relief, support for families with children, and funding for schools and vaccine distribution, among other initiatives critical to Joe Biden’s plan to combat the pandemic and its economic fallout a year after the outbreak. After the Senate rules-advising parliamentarian shot down the inclusion of a wage increase in the bill, Senator Sanders vowed to introduce an amendment to put it into the legislation.

    Deep economic hardship — rising income inequality and escalating costs of health care and college tuition — could be driving the shift.

    A Georgia teenager who boasted on Instagram about storming the Capitol in January begged a federal judge to release him ahead of his trial.

    Austrian authorities have suspended inoculations with a batch of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine as a precaution while investigating the death of one person and the illness of another after the shots, a health agency said on Sunday. "The Federal Office for Safety in Health Care (BASG) has received two reports in a temporal connection with a vaccination from the same batch of the AstraZeneca vaccine in the district clinic of Zwettl" in Lower Austria province, it said. One 49-year-old woman died as a result of severe coagulation disorders, while a 35-year-old woman developed a pulmonary embolism and is recovering, it said.