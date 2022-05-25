AP Top Stories May 25 A

Associated Press

Hungary has declared a legal “state of danger” in response to Russia's war in neighboring Ukraine, the prime minister announced Tuesday, allowing the right-wing nationalist government to take special measures without the participation of the legislature. In a video on social media, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that the war in Ukraine represents “a constant threat to Hungary” which was “putting our physical security at risk and threatening the energy and financial security of our economy and families.” In response, he said, a “war state of danger” would take effect beginning Wednesday, allowing the government “to respond immediately and protect Hungary and Hungarian families by any means possible.”