AP Top Stories May 30 A

Associated Press

A regional governor says an intense battle is going on for the key city of Sievierodonetsk in eastern Ukraine. Luhansk governor Serhiy Haidai said that that Russian forces have entered the outskirts and were pushing toward nearby Lysychansk. The Ukrainian military also said that Russian forces were reinforcing their positions on northeastern and southeastern outskirts of Sievierodonetsk and bringing additional equipment and ammunition into the area to press their offensive.