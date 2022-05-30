AP Top Stories May 30 A
Here's the latest for Monday May 30th: Ukrainian President Zelenskyy visits Kharkiv; Biden goes to Uvalde, Texas; Shooting in downtown Chattanooga, Tennessee; Fatal boat collision near Savannah, Georgia.
A regional governor says an intense battle is going on for the key city of Sievierodonetsk in eastern Ukraine. Luhansk governor Serhiy Haidai said that that Russian forces have entered the outskirts and were pushing toward nearby Lysychansk. The Ukrainian military also said that Russian forces were reinforcing their positions on northeastern and southeastern outskirts of Sievierodonetsk and bringing additional equipment and ammunition into the area to press their offensive.
She faces plenty of future GOP leadership competitors, including Rep. Jim Banks. And her camp got burned after allegedly raising Banks aide Buckley Carlson.
What first seemed like praise quickly turned uncomfortable for the NRA boss.
"Why did you come here to the convention to take blood money? Why, when 19 children died?" A former House candidate asked Cruz in the video.
"Screwed up people," "crazy teachers" and "indoctrination programs" in schools, not assault rifles, are the real problems, said the former president's son.
In Uvalde, Gov. Abbott said legislation is "on the table" to address gun violence, while in a pre-recorded speech to the NRA, he indicated that laws don't solve gun violence.
The 18-year-old who massacred students in Uvalde was known to plenty in the tight-knit Texas community, but few saw warning signs of a school shooter.
STORY: Friends and family attended a birthday mass celebrated to commemorate Perez Mora’s life. After blowing out the candles, the party continued outside the church.Perez Mora, who enjoys good health and a cup of strong aguardiente liquor every day, has 41 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and 12 great-great-grandchildren, Guinness said in a press release.Perez Mora became the world's oldest person after Saturnino de la Fuente Garcia, who was born on Feb. 11, 1909 in Spain, died in January at age 112 years and 341 days old.
The page lists toll of shootings over the last decade with single identical element.
As President Biden's motorcade zoomed past Mario and Agnes Quintanilla's longtime Uvalde home Sunday, she snapped pictures from their front lawn while he waved a big homemade sign reading, "President Biden thank you for your support!"
Lisa Dam fled Vietnam in 1978 with 50 other people, only to find themselves lost in the South China Sea, adrift on a fishing boat.
Marissa Beadle, a former assistant at State Line Christian School, was sentenced to serve 30 days in jail and 90 days of boot camp.
UPDATE 05/28 9:30 a.m.: The city watch has been canceled.
Robb Elementary School, where a gunman killed 19 children and two adults this week, could be razed and replaced by a new building, President Biden suggested to a local lawmaker on Sunday.
There were over 1,500 people in attendance, officials say.
Commentary by Clovis mother and writer.
The Texas man told HuffPost he believes the time for "civil discourse" is over in the face of so many mass shootings.
A mountain resort in Vietnam has opened a bridge with a bottom made of glass over a gorge 150 metres (492.13 ft) below to attract thrill-seeking tourists, the third such bridge in the Southeast Asian country. The Bach Long suspension bridge, which translates as "White Dragon", is in Son La province, northwest of the capital, Hanoi, and bordering Laos. "I dared not look down as I am afraid of heights," said one visitor, Vi Thi Thu, 22, who ventured onto the bridge after attending Saturday's opening ceremony, which included dragon dancing and ribbon cutting.
The siblings will be required to serve 85% of their sentences before they’re eligible for parole, the DA's office said.
President Joe Biden visited Uvalde, Texas, Sunday, May 29, to pay their respects to the 19 children and two teachers who died in a massacre Tuesday.