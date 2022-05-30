AP Top Stories May 30 A

Here's the latest for Monday May 30th: Ukrainian President Zelenskyy visits Kharkiv; Biden goes to Uvalde, Texas; Shooting in downtown Chattanooga, Tennessee; Fatal boat collision near Savannah, Georgia.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories