AP Top Stories November 1 A

Reuters

Turkey cannot be blamed for Ukraine's deployment of Turkish-made drones, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu was cited as saying on Sunday. On Wednesday, the Kremlin said the drones risked having a destabilising impact in eastern Ukraine, after Kyiv deployed a Bayraktar TB2 drone to hit a position controlled by Russian-backed separatists there. "If a state is buying these from us, that is no longer a Turkish product," Cavusoglu told reporters after meeting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at the G20 summit in Rome late on Saturday.