AP Top Stories November 11 A
Here's the latest for Thursday November 11th: US and China agree to cooperate on climate; Biden plugs infrastructure plan in Baltimore; Rittenhouse testifies in his own defense; SpaceX rocket launches with 4 astronauts.
An Orange County mom has filed a police complaint after her daughter was left with a concussion from a sucker punch during a youth basketball game.
The Duchess of Sussex told reporters that she is "always proud" of her husband
"Gotta hurt," one Trump critic tweeted after spotting the line.
Vermont has seen COVID-19 cases surge to their highest levels in the pandemic. Here's what health officials think is happening.
The prosecutor's questions targeted Rittenhouse's decision to remain silent after the deadly shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
A six-pack of media notes on a Tuesday night:
A former Glynn County police officer who was first to respond to the scene after Ahmaud Arbery was gunned down in the Satilla Shores neighborhood […]
Tom Hanks named the three movies he's made that he likes best while appearing on "The Bill Simmon Podcast."
The Packers have offered Beckham Jr. a veteran minimum contract, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
7-Time NASCAR Cup champion and current IndyCar driver speaks his mind in upcoming TV interview.
Actress Rebel Wilson, 41, just showed off her sculpted legs in a neon orange swimsuit in a new Instagram video. The Mayr method helped her lose over 60 pounds.
Meghan Markle wore a stunning red gown at the Salute to Freedom gala in NYC with Prince Harry.
The homeowner is wondering if they should retaliate.
A Massachusetts woman who almost lost her leg after developing a dangerous condition following a spin class is warning others to be aware of the symptoms of
In May 2019, Trump walked out of infrastructure talks with Democratic leaders within three minutes, citing House investigations.
ABC's Jonathan Karl predicts the House select 6 committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack will be looking to get hold of this next.
The actress will be presented with the Fashion Icon award at the annual fashion fête, making her the youngest recipient ever
Warriors owner Joe Lacob revealed what the team regrets the most about the 2020-21 roster.
Heavy, potentially flooding rain is forecast across portions of the Pacific Northwest on Thursday and into Friday.
Bears pass rusher Cassius Marsh was hit with taunting flag... and by Tony Corrente. The penalty helped the Steelers score a field goal and Matt Nagy's team lost by two points.