AP Top Stories November 12 P

Here’s the latest for Friday, Nov. 12: Judge will allow lesser charges to be considered against Kyle Rittenhouse; New Jersey Republican candidate for governor concedes defeat; Colorado to encourage booster shots for all adults; Man charged with death threat over infrastructure vote.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories