AP Top Stories November 13 P

Here are the top stories for Saturday, November 13th: India, EU, US comments as COP26 seeks consensus; Thousands demand civilian control in Sudan protest; SpaceX launches Starlink satellites into orbit; Rockefeller tree arrives in NYC for the holidays.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories