AP Top Stories November 19 P

Axios

The White House is making public all agency-waiver requests to the administration's "Buy American" rule, Axios has learned.Why it matters: The federal government is the single largest purchaser of consumer goods in the world, spending nearly $600 billion annually on procurement. The new process allows the public to scrutinize the president's commitment to foster sales of U.S.-made products.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.It also will keep the administra