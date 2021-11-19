AP Top Stories November 19 P
Here’s the latest for Friday, November 19: Kyle Rittenhouse is acquitted on all charges; House approves big social and environment bill; US nears COVID-19 boosters for all; President pardons Thanksgiving turkeys.
After an eight-hour speech by GOP leader Kevin McCarthy prevented a Thursday night vote, Democrats in the House pushed Biden's agenda forward.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi hit back at GOP threats of retaliation: "They shouldn't have a gavel be anywhere near them ever."
The Republican congresswoman snapped back, "A real man would be defending his wife, and his father, and the Constitution.”
President Joe Biden announced plans Friday to nominate two new members to the U.S. Postal Service Board of Governors, a potential first step in removing Postmaster General Louis DeJoy. A Trump-era appointee, DeJoy became a political lightning rod during the 2020 elections as changes he made to the Postal Service slowed delivery times during a key period when voters were trying to mail in their ballots. Biden is replacing two of DeJoy's backers on the board, chair Ron Bloom and John Barger.
Gosar told SiriusXM that he doesn't "espouse harming anybody," including his siblings. Many of them have openly criticized the Arizona lawmaker.
KUSA's Kyle Clark tore into the Colorado conspiracy theorist and GOP lawmaker in a blistering TV commentary.
"This was really hard to watch," MSNBC co-host Mika Brzezinski says of Senate grilling of Kazakh-born nominee
Rep. Kevin McCarthy went on for almost three hours ahead of the House vote on the Democrats' social spending plan, the Build Back Better Act.
A federal raid on a household marijuana garden on tribal land in northern New Mexico is sowing uncertainty and resentment about U.S. drug enforcement priorities on Native American reservations, as more states roll out legal marketplaces for recreational pot sales. In late September, Bureau of Indian Affairs officers confiscated nine cannabis plants from a home garden at Picuris Pueblo that was tended by Charles Farden, a local resident since childhood who is not Native American.
The White House is making public all agency-waiver requests to the administration's "Buy American" rule, Axios has learned.Why it matters: The federal government is the single largest purchaser of consumer goods in the world, spending nearly $600 billion annually on procurement. The new process allows the public to scrutinize the president's commitment to foster sales of U.S.-made products.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.It also will keep the administra
So far, the federal government has sent out trillions of dollars in coronavirus relief aid but several Americans are set to receive a payment up to $1,086 soon. States are following the federal...
Hamas is to be proscribed as a terrorist organisation in a new crackdown on anti-Semitism, Priti Patel will announce on Friday.
Readers responded to the passage of the $1.2 trillion infrastructure law and how most of Tennessee's congressional delegation voted against it.
Like his grandmother and father, Donald Trump Jr. uses LGBTQ in a disparaging way.
On Nov. 2, Peng accused a former Chinese official of sexual assault. She's not been heard from since — like many celebrities who fall foul of Beijing.
Top House Republican Kevin McCarthy is "scared of their influence," said the MSNBC anchor of the extremists.
Kyle Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all counts by a Wisconsin jury after shooting and killing 2 men and injuring a 3rd in Kenosha in August 2020.
S.E. Cupp flipped the Fox News personality's dismissal of the Donald Trump-opposing Wyoming Republican back on him.
The Wisconsin Supreme Court will likely decide in the coming months the shapes of congressional and legislative districts.
California could lose billions of dollars all because the Biden administration ignored court rulings and decided a 2013 pension reform law undermined collective bargaining rights.