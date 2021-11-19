AP Top Stories November 19 P

Here’s the latest for Friday, November 19: Kyle Rittenhouse is acquitted on all charges; House approves big social and environment bill; US nears COVID-19 boosters for all; President pardons Thanksgiving turkeys.

