AP Top Stories November 24 A

Beyond superstition: The matalafi plant, which has been used for generations in Samoan culture as a remedy for a variety of illnesses, can produce anti-inflammatory effects similar to ibuprofen, a new study spearheaded by an Indigenous Samoan scientist suggests, according to The Guardian. Samoans have long used the leaves of the matalafi to treat inflammation that result in fevers, body aches and illnesses which traditional healers have attributed to supernatural causes. After conducting experiments on the plant’s extracts, the Scientific Research Organisation of Samoa concluded that the plant reduces inflammation just as effectively as the popular anti-inflammatory drug ibuprofen.