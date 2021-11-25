AP Top Stories November 25 P
Here's the latest for Thursday, November 25th: Macy's parade returns in full; Biden calls on service members; Arbery's mother thankful for justice; Siberian mine fire kills dozens.
Here's the latest for Thursday, November 25th: Macy's parade returns in full; Biden calls on service members; Arbery's mother thankful for justice; Siberian mine fire kills dozens.
Six other students who watched "Squid Game" were sentenced to hard labor and their teachers may be sent to remote mines, Radio Free Asia reported.
The KRON4 security guard was shot in an attempted robbery while the crew was covering a break-in at an Oakland store.
On Nov. 11, the last overseer of South African apartheid, F.W. de Klerk, died. He spent his last moments nestled […] The post The 3-year-old girl F.W. de Klerk held captive. 34 years of justice deferred. appeared first on TheGrio.
Suspects steal $2,000 from Macy's at Valley Fair Mall in San Jose
A pregnant woman in Florida died after a heated and violent interaction with a motorcyclist on the road Saturday. Sara Nicole Morales allegedly intentionally hit motorcyclist Andrew Derr in her car, the Orange City Police Department said, according to a statement on posted to Facebook.Derr was not injured, and he and other witnesses followed Morales after she started to drive away, according to authorities. The police said Morales drove to her...
The former First Lady appeared at the New York City department store on Tuesday to unveil its 2021 holiday windows in special support of The Obama Foundation's Girls Opportunity Alliance.
The discovery marks the second time in less than a week that a woman's body has been found in an open area in the High Desert.
The 17th century is having a moment. This year marks 400 years since English Pilgrims and Wampanoags allegedly sat down to a three-day feast in territory the immigrants called Plymouth. According to American lore, a group of Wampanoags joined the struggling community of English colonists for a meal in the autumn of 1621.
In a newly released report from the Association of Families of Flight PS752 Victims claims the Iranian government deliberately did not close the airspace to civilian flights, using passenger flights to "shield against possible American attacks."
A teen suffered brain damage from a brutal hazing ritual, he claimed in his lawsuit filed against Mater Dei HS and the ORange County Catholic archdiocese
Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling on Wednesday called for the immediate removal of a county supervisor who allegedly posted a man's bail.
The 1.7-mile-long "Path of God," lined with more than 1,000 sphinx and ram statues, spent centuries buried by the sands of time. But it's about to come back - with all due pomp and ceremony.
Reginald Patterson submitted his resignation Wednesday after an internal investigation into misconduct.
The Bo Schembechler statue on the University of Michigan campus was vandalized overnight with red paint and a message of support.
"Don't come up at me with all this pilgrim stuff," says primetime anchor
A man and a woman were taken to the hospital in critical condition
“He was going to pick up a turkey. That’s all he was doing. A simple errand at 7:30 at night,” his daughter said.
US retailers are struggling to find and retain workers who have been put off by low pay, a lack of benefits, and pandemic health concerns.
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/Photos ReutersThanks to some intrepid reporting by The New York Times, which sued the Bureau of Prisons to release documents related to Jeffrey Epstein, I woke up on Tuesday to find that my real-time observations about him were now public records, “news fit to print.”I’m actually quoted as two different people in their story, as the inmate companion who watched over Epstein before and after his first suicide attempt and the kitchen worker who had access to i
Two teens who authorities say are dangerous are on the run after escaping Children's Village. One of the teens is facing charges in connection with a shooting.