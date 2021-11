The Daily Beast

Alameda County Sheriff’s OfficeA security guard working for a California news station died on Saturday, days after he was shot by armed robbers while protecting a news crew reporting on a recent armed robbery. Ex-police officer Kevin Nishita was guarding the KRON4 crew on Wednesday as they covered a recent Oakland robbery. When someone attempted to steal their camera gear, Nishita attempted to block the assailant but was shot in the lower abdomen. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition