AP Top Stories November 29 A
Here's the latest for Monday November 29th: COVID-19 omicron variant found in more countries; Flooding in Washington state; Major abortion rights case goes to Supreme Court; Jewish festival of Hannukah begins.
Three people from the Melvin family were killed in Fayetteville and Cumberland County in September. The family is not giving up searching for justice.
"The only reason I'm going is because I don't want to go to jail," Ali Alexander said in a Telegram message Saturday night.
President Biden’s Department of Transportation is being slammed on social media over a meme promoting his Build Back Better agenda with some people accusing the department of improperly lobbying.
Buttigieg and his husband in September announced that they had adopted twins. Buttigieg took parental leave, drawing backlash from right-wing figures.
GOP Rep. Ronny Jackson insisted that the highly transmissible variant is just a trick to "push" midterm mail-in ballots.
Whatever else 2 recently passed bills will do, they will gladden Ohio’s gun merchants and the national handgun lobby, says Thomas Suddes.
Criticism of vice-president over French cookware purchase backfires as people point out Donald Trump’s spending On a visit to Paris earlier this month, Harris reportedly spent more than $500 on cookware at E Dehillerin, a store near the Louvre. Photograph: REX/Shutterstock An attack on Kamala Harris for buying expensive French cookware rebounded on the Republican party over Thanksgiving, moving social media users to compare the vice-president’s culinary outlay with the cost to taxpayers of Donal
"What happened on Jan. 6, senator?” Fauci said, responding to Republican lawmakers' latest attack against him.
Wood is now claiming that "Stop the Steal," a movement driven by a network of Trump supporters, is actually a campaign by the "deep state."
Anonymous moderate predicts rocky road to speakershipOmar: Boebert’s ‘Jihad Squad’ bigotry is ‘no laughing matter’Interview: historian Joanne Freeman on congressional violence Kevin McCarthy sits in front of Jim Jordan of Ohio and Lauren Boebert of Colorado in the House earlier this year. Photograph: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters The House Republican leader, Kevin McCarthy, said on Saturday he had “reached out” to Democrats over Islamophobic comments made by one of his party, Lauren Boebert of Colorado
Jared Kushner is having mixed success in courting investment from the Middle East, with some countries concerned over his business track record, report says.
The German government has urged members of Congress not to sanction the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, arguing that doing so will "weaken" U.S. credibility and "ultimately damage transatlantic unity," according to documents obtained by Axios.Why it matters: At a time when roughly 100,000 Russian troops are massing at its border, Ukraine views Nord Stream 2 as an existential threat to its security. The pipeline would circumvent Ukrainian transit infrastructure and deliver Russian gas directly to Germany
It's "not like he's a narcissist or anything," deadpanned one critic.
The Democratic senators have received a flood of money from conservative donors, leading some to raise concerns of corruption Joe Manchind and Kyrsten Sinema leave the Senate chamber after a vote on 3 November. Photograph: Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/Rex/Shutterstock Two Democratic senators threatening to derail Joe Biden’s agenda have been condemned by anti-corruption watchdogs for accepting a flood of money from Republican and corporate donors. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema present the l
Multiple House Democrats who are frequent top targets of the far right face the prospect of losing their committee assignments if Republicans win back the chamber next year.House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has threatened to retaliate after Democrats stripped GOP Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.) and Paul Gosar (Ariz.) of committee seats this Congress, warning that some liberal lawmakers "will need the approval of a majority to...
Trump's disgraced national security advisor said in a recorded phone call that the Q movement was "total nonsense" created perhaps by the CIA to "make people look like a bunch of kooks"
The Taliban prime minister said in his first public address that his government "wants good relations with all countries and economic relations with them" as Afghanistan grapples with an economic and humanitarian crisis, Bloomberg reported.Taliban Prime Minister Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund during his Saturday address called for the release of billions of dollars in Afghan assets now sitting in U.S. banks in order to alleviate Afghanistan's...
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty“Russian spy” Maria Butina, who joined the ranks of the Russian parliament last month, had an untraditional rise. In 2018, she pled guilty to conspiracy to act as a foreign agent after the FBI presented a case around her involvement in using the NRA to create illegal back channels between Russia and the Trump presidential campaign.Although the FBI’s affidavit fails to prove Butina’s formal employment by the Russian Federation, the docume
Photo Illustration by Kristen Hazzard/The Daily Beast/GettyThe Department of Justice announced this week that it would crack down on airline passengers who throw tantrums. Now, if Attorney General Merrick Garland would only get around to doing something about people who plot the overthrow of our government and a former president who's serially obstructed justice and abused power we might be getting someplace.Not that in-flight safety isn’t important. It is. Just like it’s important to arrest and
“There are people that do not want to take this vaccine, even at the expense of their own lives. So we’re here defending that liberty,” said Republican Sen. Dennis Pyle. | Editorial