AP Top Stories Oct. 8 A

A sneaky shark circled an alligator and nibbled on its foot while it was minding its own business near a dock in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.Cory Conlon filmed a video that shows a shark and an alligator appear near the surface of the ocean. Onlookers throw pieces of fish into the water to feed the two before the shark decides to get close to the alligator to bite its foot. The alligator reacts and charges in the shark’s direction, while the shark continues to swim beneath the gator.“I was surprised to see this so I filmed it with my phone to show family and friends,” Conlon told Storyful. Credit: Cory Conlon via Storyful